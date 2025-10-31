BC News

B.C. Greens call for tax reform to ensure ultra-wealthy 'pay their fair share'

Photo: . Emily Lowan is pictured in a September file photo. With B.C.’s health-care system under strain and housing increasingly unaffordable, she said inevitable “austerity measures” will squeeze B.C. families and workers.

The B.C. Greens have unveiled a proposal for bold tax reforms for the province, including a controversial inheritance tax, tax increases for the ultra-wealthy, and a review of the popular property-tax deferral program.

They were among what they called seven “viable pathways” for the B.C. government to raise revenue to address the provincial deficit.

“It’s time for the ultra-wealthy to pay their fair share,” leader Emily Lowan said at a news conference across from the B.C. legislature on Thursday.

“This government must choose which side they’re on: the side of austerity and oligarchs, or the side of the working class.”

Lowan, who does not have a seat in the legislature, was joined by B.C. Green MLAs Rob Botterell, representing Saanich North and the Islands, and Jeremy Valeriote, representing West Vancouver-Sea to Sky.

B.C. political scientist David Black said the tax proposals show the Greens under Lowan are looking to position themselves to the left of the governing NDP on questions of affordability and inequity — and facing fiscal challenges head on.

The province has forecast an $11.6-billion deficit this year, $12.6 billion next year and $12.3 billion the following year.

The Greens are pushing for three new personal income tax brackets — increasing the tax level to 24 per cent from 20.5 per cent for those earning $350,000 to $500,000, to 27 per cent from 20.5 per cent for those earning $500,000 to $1 million, and to 30 per cent from 20.5 per cent for those earning $1 million and more. They also want to increase the current top two tax brackets by one percentage point.

The Greens’ new policy includes a one-time five per cent wealth tax on all centimillionaires — those with $100 million or more — and billionaires in the province to fund a green jobs program, community health-care centres and social housing.

The Greens also want to see an inheritance tax — a gift and wealth transfer tax, realized during the transfer of inheritance, which would apply to lifetime gifts and transfers over $5 million, including non-liquid assets such as residential property and art.

The party’s fourth proposed tax reform includes the implementation of a so-called land-value tax, replacing the existing property tax system, with tax breaks for low- to middle-income households and senior homeowners at risk of displacement.

A land-value tax system would “encourage efficient land use, reduce speculation and sprawl, and reduce wealth inequality,” the party said.

The B.C. Greens called for a review of the government’s property tax deferral program, which allows eligible homeowners, such as those age 55 and older, surviving spouses or people with disabilities, to defer property taxes on a principal residence, with the deferred amount, plus interest, payable upon the sale of the property.

The Greens also want to increase the general corporate tax rate by 1.5 per cent over three years to reach pre-2006 levels of taxation, a move they say would only apply to large businesses.

The party said it will also pursue an “18 per cent excess-profits tax” on corporate earnings over $1 billion, which they said would generate approximately $410 million annually.

The seventh proposed measure is to review the province’s royalty regime for natural resource extraction “to force multinational corporations that extract natural resources to contribute fairly to public revenue.”

Natural resource revenues have declined sharply from 2.5 per cent of GDP in the early 2000s to 0.6 per cent of GDP today, according to the party.

Black, a Royal Roads University professor, said the tax-reform proposals are the kinds of policies “intended to start a conversation, with a new leader making her mark, drawing attention especially to the plight of younger British Columbians — a significant part of the Green base — facing an expensive future.”

It’s also a sign that the party “wants to get beyond environmental policy” by billing itself as a progressive alternative to the NDP, “notably as the NDP occupies itself with resource development in support of nation-building projects such as the North Coast transmission line.”

B.C. Premier David Eby said this week his government is prepared to go to the polls should a bill to fast-track construction of the North Coast Transmission Line fail to get through the legislature.

Black said the Greens may be suggesting the NDP government has not focused enough on questions of equity. The risk, however, is that the party may alienate those who are members for environmental reasons, but “are more centrist and moderate when it comes to bread-and-butter economic matters.”

Lowan said B.C. has the highest income inequality in Canada. With B.C.’s health-care system under strain and housing increasingly unaffordable, she said inevitable “austerity measures” will squeeze B.C. families and workers.

“We have the tools to invest in social housing, community health care, and green jobs. But only if we stop letting the ultra-rich and big corporations off the hook.”

Lowan said that during its eight years in power, the B.C. NDP has barely “tinkered at the edges” of tax reform, instead of building a truly progressive tax system.