BC News

FortisBC helps customers stay warm while cutting energy use and costs

Heating tips to save cash

Photo: FortisBC For customers who are income qualified, FortisBC offers free support to help them lower energy use and associated costs in their homes.

With winter right around the corner, FortisBC is reminding its customers how to keep their homes warm while keeping their energy bills manageable.

“As the weather cools down, we know customers are looking to keep their homes comfortable without increasing their energy costs and our goal is to help them find targeted ways they can lower their energy use,” says Alicia Hearn, program manager, conservation awareness and marketing strategy at FortisBC.

Customers can get energy-efficiency upgrade advice from the Community Energy Association (CEA) through the Retrofit Assist program—which is partly funded by FortisBC.

“It can be simple actions like only heating the rooms you’re using to more involved projects like adding more insulation to your attic,” Hearn says.

By upgrading insulation, sealing air leaks and replacing windows and doors and adding a heat pump, customers can reduce energy use by 67 per cent—and receive FortisBC rebates.

“We loved our new home, but it was built back in 1930 when energy efficiency wasn’t a priority and now it’s almost a century old, so we knew we needed to make some upgrades,” says Tobias, a Rossland B.C. homeowner.

“We were doing renovations anyway, so this was the perfect time to make energy-efficiency upgrades too. We wanted to preserve the character of the home while also having modern, energy-efficient heating so we would be comfortable year-round. We’re really happy with how the project is turning out, the support from the Retrofit Assist team was invaluable and the rebates from FortisBC and others helped to make the project more affordable.”

Rossland is one of six communities where Retrofit Assist is offered in collaboration with the local government and other funders.

The program provides free guidance to homeowners looking to improve the comfort and energy efficiency of their home.

Retrofit Assist is currently providing homeowners free guidance for home energy use in Kamloops, Regional District of East Kootenay, Rossland, Squamish, Vernon and Whistler.

"Retrofit Assist is currently supporting homeowners in six communities across B.C. The grants that are available at the moment make it the perfect time to implement changes that can save money and improve comfort,” says Mariah Byers, CEA's Retrofit Assist program manager.

Here are some small steps customers can take that add up and make a difference:

Sealing gaps and cracks in exterior walls, caulking windows and applying weatherstripping to doors can help keep heat from escaping the home during the winter months. Customers can save around $600 a year by adding proper weatherstripping to their home.[3]

Heating only occupied areas with a fireplace or baseboard heaters and turning off or lowering heating in unoccupied rooms can help lower energy use by only using the energy needed.

Annual maintenance on heating systems ensures the system is working as efficiently as possible. FortisBC gas customers can apply for the appliance maintenance rebate and electricity customers can apply for the heat pump service rebate.

Installing water-efficient showerheads and faucet aerators can help customers use less hot water. Look for a showerhead that has a flow rate that is less than seven litres(L)/minute or around 1.5 gallons/minute (GPM) and a faucet aerator that delivers less than 4.7 L/minute or around one GPM of water.[4] By taking a shower instead of a bath customers can help save on water heating costs too.[5]

FortisBC offers free support to help income qualified customers.