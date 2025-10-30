BC News

BC Conservation Service reminding people Jack-o-lanterns are food attractants for bears

Bears like pumpkins

Photo: BCCOS Facebook Jack-o-lanterns are more than just a Halloween decoration – they are a bear attractants.

Jack-o-lanterns are more than just a Halloween decoration — they are bear attractants.

With bruins getting ready for their winter hibernation, they are searching for as much food as they can get their paws on, and that includes pumpkins.

“Bears are in their hyperphagia (extreme urge to eat food) phase in preparation for winter denning. Securing attractants – such as garbage, pet food and even pumpkins – is important to help keep bears from lingering in communities and creating a public safety risk,” said a post on the BC Conservation Officers Service Facebook page.

The BCCOS recommends displaying your carved creations in your windows.

“If you must put your Jack-o-lantern outside for Halloween, remember to bring them inside at night before disposing of them properly - especially if you live in a neighbourhood with bear activity,” the BCCOS said.

“Please do your part to help keep wildlife wild and make sure the only guest on your front porch is a trick-or-treater.”

For more tips on what you can do to secure attractants, visit WildSafeBC.com.