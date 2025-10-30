BC News

B.C. Green Leader Lowan calls Eby 'greedy' over early election threat

Photo: The Canadian Press Emily Lowan delivers a speech after being voted in as the new B.C. Green Party leader following contest results during an announcement at the Parkside Hotel in Victoria, on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. Green Leader Emily Lowan says Premier David Eby's threat of an early election if a bill to fast-track a multibillion-dollar northern power line fails is a "cheap trick" that would leave British Columbians "incredibly disgruntled" if it eventuates.

Jeremy Valeriote, one of the Greens' two MLAs, says Bill 31 will be among the "mix" of issues the party will consider when it comes to renewing an agreement that sees the Greens support the government on certain issues.

Lowan, speaking at a news conference, says the Greens will meet with New Democrats in December to evaluate their Cooperation and Responsible Government Accord.

The new Green leader calls Eby's recent election threat over the fate of the North Coast Transmission Line "a bit of a farce" and says the premier is "greedy for an unnecessary majority" three years ahead of the next scheduled election.

The NDP already has a one-seat majority, and could be forced to call on Speaker Raj Chouhan to cast a tie-breaker on Bill 31, just as he did earlier this year on two other bills fast-tracking resource projects.

While Valeriote and fellow Green MLA Rob Botterell have voted for Bill 31 to get it to committee stage for additional review, they say they cannot support its current form.

The accord between the NDP and the Greens runs for four years, but is subject to annual review and renewal.