Elections BC seeks to lengthen campaigns by three days, warns about child donors

Election tweaks suggested

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. NDP Leader David Eby marks his provincial election ballot at an advance polling place, in Vancouver, on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Elections BC says British Columbia should extend the campaign period for fixed-date elections and byelections by having "writ day" and the close of nominations occur on Wednesdays instead of Saturdays.

It's among six priority recommendations in the election agency's final report on the 2024 provincial election.

The report also includes a series of "public policy considerations," including possible minimum age limits for political donors, saying Elections BC saw cases of "very young children" making contributions, raising concern that others were using their names to cheat financing rules.

The agency says setting writ day — the formal start of the campaign period — to occur on Saturdays is "administratively challenging" and creates a "very tight timeline" for nomination verification and ballot printing ahead of voting day, which also takes place on a Saturday.

It says moving writ day and the close of nominations to a Wednesday would extend the campaign period by three days.

The other recommendations include establishing monetary penalties for campaigning within 100 metres of a ballot location and toughening powers against advertisers who violate misinformation and disinformation provisions.

It also suggests establishing unique identifiers for people who make political contributions, authorizing access to "authoritative information" from the federal government about non-citizens and consolidating how candidate nominations are submitted.

Among its policy considerations, the agency says the absence of age limits under B.C.'s Election Act raises the possibility of family members using children's names to "get around contribution limits."

Elections BC says there are penalties for such "indirect contributions" but investigating and confirming whether a child donor is too young to have the capacity to donate is "challenging and subjective."

The report says legislators should consider an age limit of either 18 in alignment with rules to vote and run for office or 16 to align with B.C.'s employment standards.