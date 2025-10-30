911 officials anticipating a busy Friday Halloween
Busy Halloween expected
Halloween is always a busy time for emergency services, but with the popular event falling on a Friday this year, things are expected to be even busier.
Last Halloween, E-Comm, which handles emergency calls in the province, saw a 17% jump in 911 calls compared to a typical weeknight evening and this year even higher call volumes are anticipated.
“Halloween is always one of our busiest nights, so we’re asking everyone to help keep 911 lines free for real emergencies by using non-emergency numbers or online reporting for less urgent issues that don’t require immediate assistance from police, fire or ambulance,” says Carly Paice, E-Comm communications manager.
“While first responders are busy on the ground, our call takers and dispatchers will be hard at work behind the scenes, connecting people with the help they need.”
E-Comm is bringing in extra staff to help manage the anticipated spike in 911 calls.
To keep the number of calls down, E-Com officials have a few tips for the public:
- Fireworks: To file a fireworks related complaint, first check the fireworks regulations in your area, and reach out to your area bylaw services or the police non-emergency line. Reports of fires, serious injuries, or an imminent public safety risk due to fireworks would be a 9-1-1 call.
- Halloween decorations: If you notice that your inflatable pumpkin or life-size skeleton have gone missing from your front porch, but there’s no culprit in sight, file a police report online or call the non-emergency line.
- Noisy parties: Direct noise complaints to your local city bylaw services during their business hours, or police non-emergency line after hours.
- Suspicious activity: Help deter break-ins and vandalism by locking your vehicles and keeping valuables out of sight. To report crime or suspicious activity in progress (ie. a stranger trying to open car doors) call 911. Property crime reports with time delays can be reported through your local police non-emergency line.
- Road safety: Drivers are reminded to be extra cautious on the road this Halloween. To report dangerous driving behaviour such as suspected impaired driving or a collision involving injuries that requires immediate attention from police, fire or ambulance, call 911. Minor car accidents with no injuries can be reported to ICBC directly.
- Know your location: The fastest way for our call takers to connect you with help in an emergency is to provide your location. While “the haunted house down the road” won’t help – an exact address will. Landmarks and cross streets can also help us find you quicker.
- Prevent pocket dials: Lock and store your devices carefully. E-Comm receives hundreds of accidental calls every day. If you do call 911 by mistake, stay on the line and let us know you are safe.
