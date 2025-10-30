BC News

911 officials anticipating a busy Friday Halloween

Busy Halloween expected

Photo: Unsplash/file photo Halloween is always a busy time for emergency services, but with the popular event falling on a Friday this year, things are expected to be even busier.

Halloween is always a busy time for emergency services, but with the popular event falling on a Friday this year, things are expected to be even busier.

Last Halloween, E-Comm, which handles emergency calls in the province, saw a 17% jump in 911 calls compared to a typical weeknight evening and this year even higher call volumes are anticipated.

“Halloween is always one of our busiest nights, so we’re asking everyone to help keep 911 lines free for real emergencies by using non-emergency numbers or online reporting for less urgent issues that don’t require immediate assistance from police, fire or ambulance,” says Carly Paice, E-Comm communications manager.

“While first responders are busy on the ground, our call takers and dispatchers will be hard at work behind the scenes, connecting people with the help they need.”

E-Comm is bringing in extra staff to help manage the anticipated spike in 911 calls.

To keep the number of calls down, E-Com officials have a few tips for the public: