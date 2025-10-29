BC News

B.C. hikes levy on oil and gas industry to $24M for 'orphan' site cleanup

Cleaning up orphan wells

Photo: Land Use Department of West Moberly First Nations B.C.'s gas production has increased 37 per cent over the past five years. The regulator says the number of orphan well sites yet to be decommissioned is expected to soon climb to 987.

The B.C. government has raised the fee it charges oil and gas companies to clean up abandoned “orphan” sites across the province.

The decision, announced in a recent statement from the BC Energy Regulator (BCER), will increase the province’s orphan site restoration levy to an annual $24 million from the $15 million yearly invoice it has been charging since 2019.

As of March 2025, 80 per cent of orphan oil and gas wells had been decommissioned in the province, while 30 per cent had been restored, according to the BCER. The new higher levy is being imposed to help cover the closure and restoration of the remaining sites, which are estimated to soon climb to 987, the regulator said.

“While there has been an increase in orphan sites, a continued focus on liability management is reducing future pressures,” the regulator stated.

The new levy, which will be applied starting in 2026, is calculated based on the total deemed liability for companies holding permits for oil and gas wells and facilities.

Orphan well cleanup enters sixth year

Plugging oil and gas wells protects water both above and below ground. If left unplugged, natural gas wells can become a significant source of greenhouse gasses. Scientists say the largely methane-based gas is 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide over the first 20 years they respectively released into the atmosphere.

Under the Canada and B.C.'s polluter pays model, industry is expected to cover the cost of environmental cleanup at no cost to the taxpayer. When it comes to oil and gas wells, that means permanently sealing an inactive well with cement, cleaning up contamination and bringing back the land to “pre-activity conditions.”

But when oil and gas companies go bankrupt or cannot be located, the site can be left as an “orphan well” scarring the landscape until an industry-backed Orphan Site Reclamation Fund pays for the BCER to clean up the site, according to the energy regulator.

In June 2019, B.C.’s oil and gas regulator announced it would be the first in Canada to impose legal timelines to restore wells. The regulator said it would fund orphaned well cleanup through a new liability levy, set to be phased in over three years. In 2020, the Canadian government pledged to put another $120 million toward restoring a variety of well sites—including dormant, orphan and legacy sites—as part of a COVID-19 relief package to industry.

A March 2021 report from the BCER said that “barring any unforeseen increases in the orphan population” it planned to restore 357 orphaned sites within a decade of their designation.

B.C. sees boom in fracked gas production

Of the 28,311 wells drilled in B.C. up to the end of 2024, 10,790 are currently active and more than 90 per cent of those are gas wells, according to the BCER.

In 2024, the regulator approved 895 new well applications. That year, 621 wells were drilled—a 19 per cent increase compared to the 524 wells drilled in the previous year, according to a annual oil and gas reserves and production report.

All of the new wells were within the Montney Basin, a region of northeastern B.C. that “continues to be the primary focus of development activity,” the report said.

Gas production in B.C.—almost all of it unconventional or “fracked”—has increased 37 per cent over the past five years.

From the province’s northeast, most of the gas is shipped through pipelines to customers in Chicago or Metro Vancouver, or to Prince Rupert along the newly operational Coastal GasLink pipeline, where it’s super-cooled at liquified natural gas terminals before getting exported overseas.

In another route to the sea, construction of the 900-kilometre-long Prince Rupert Gas Transmission (PRGT) began this summer. The project is set to run from Hudson’s Hope in northeastern B.C. to either Lelu Island, near Prince Rupert, or to the recently approved Ksi Lisims liquefied natural gas export terminal 82 kilometres north of the coastal city. From there, gas would be super-cooled into a liquid and exported overseas to Asian markets.

A right-of-way for the Prince Rupert Gas Transmission pipeline project in northern B.C. | Kai Nagata

The original proponent of the pipeline estimated it would generate $80 million in operating spending every year, while the province claims Ksi Lisims could contribute up to $15.5 billion in GDP to the B.C. economy over 30 years.

Some First Nations have backed the new fossil fuel infrastructure. Others have clearly opposed it.

In September, a Gitxsan chief and a coalition of community and environmental groups launched separate court battles seeking to revoke the permit of the new pipeline. The Gitxsan lawsuit alleges the project proponents failed to properly consult the nation.

Questions have also been raised about the environmental impact of oil and gas facilities in northern B.C. A 2021 study from the University of British Columbia found over 3,100 oil and gas wells in critically endangered caribou habitat, more than have of which were backed by provincial royalties.

In the second September court challenge, the plaintiffs claim the government greenlit the PRGT pipeline project using an outdated environmental certificate that puts communities, nature and local economies at risk.

Project proponents have pushed back against the allegations in both cases. None of the claims have been tested in court.