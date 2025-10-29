BC News

Dawson Creek, B.C., extends drought emergency, fearing low river will freeze

Drought emergency persists

Photo: The Canadian Press A drought struck grand fir tree is seen, in the Cowichan Valley area of Duncan, B.C., on Saturday, July 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

The City of Dawson Creek in northeastern British Columbia says it has applied to extend its state of local emergency over drought concerns.

The city issued a statement Wednesday saying water levels in the Kiskatinaw River are low, increasing the risk of freezing as temperatures drop.

It says the river froze early last year, preventing the city from pumping water into its reservoirs and forcing it to rely on water that was already stored.

The city says it has about 180 days' worth of water stored in its reservoirs, up from about 150 days due to careful management and recent precipitation.

But it says continued restrictions are necessary to safeguard the supply as winter approaches.

Stage 3 water conservation measures remain in effect to limit the watering of lawns and gardens as well as outdoor cleaning, while hauling large amounts of water for non-potable use by the oil and gas industries is prohibited in the city.

The city announced the state of local emergency on Oct. 14, with a statement saying water levels in the Kiskatinaw River — the only source of water for the community since 1942 — were hitting record lows.

The city has a long-term plan to build a permanent water line and well system connecting Dawson Creek to the Peace River, the statement added.

"Despite years of conservation, careful management, and investment in water infrastructure, the ongoing drought has reached a point where our water supply can no longer meet community needs without emergency action," Mayor Darcy Dober says in the statement issued earlier this month.

"We're taking short-term emergency steps to secure water for this winter … and long-term infrastructure steps to make sure we never face this situation again."