BC News

B.C. man gets house arrest for unusual, failed sextortion plot

Crime not 'well thought out'

Photo: . Scales of justice, at the B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver. | BIV

A Cranbrook man will spend the next year confined to his home as part of the penalty for a clumsy sextortion scheme he hatched while, in his words, in a “negative karma space.”

“To say that this was not a well-thought-out crime is an understatement,” wrote Supreme Court Justice Lindsay Lyster in a decision detailing Cole Alan Daniel Radau’s crimes against his ex-wife and his resulting two-year conditional sentence.

According to Lyster’s written decision, Radau’s plan began in 2023, when he emailed the niece of his ex-wife, Rebecca Hansen. In the message, he asked Hansen to tell his ex-wife to pay him $20,000 or he would release nude videos he claimed to have obtained from a home camera the couple had set up while living together.

However, the video did not feature the ex-wife. It depicted a woman who had been housesitting for the couple in 2019.

Radau had developed a habit of placing cameras around the home because, as the ex-wife told the court, “he got paranoid when leaving their dogs alone.” It was this footage that he attempted to use for extortion, threatening to post the nude videos online if the ex-wife did not pay him $20,000.

He sent three additional emails to Hansen, repeating his demands and suggesting they meet at a local mall to exchange the money. He warned that if his demands were not met by 4 p.m. the following day, he would upload the videos online or potentially kill himself.

Hansen, a practising lawyer, took the emails to police, providing them with all the necessary information to contact Radau. He was later arrested at East Kootenay Regional Hospital in Cranbrook, where he had been admitted to the emergency room.

The court heard that Radau had fallen on hard times, sometimes experiencing homelessness, and had recently been convicted of multiple offences involving his ex-wife.

On May 26, 2023, he was convicted of assault, mischief, and disobeying a court order. The assault, committed in 2022, involved attacking his ex-wife with a knife, causing superficial cuts to her hands and face. He had also repeatedly threatened her. Shortly after being convicted of those crimes, he devised the extortion plan, Lyster said.

These events have been traumatizing to the ex-wife, the judge noted. She does all that she can to avoid the man she shared a 14 year relationship with, and is afraid of contact.

In court, Radau read a statement expressing remorse and apologizing to his victims. He described his attempt to extort what he called a “divorce settlement” as a “very, very poor decision.” He said he had been “desperately depressed” and under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time, which he claimed he no longer uses.

“He was not taking his prescribed antidepressants,” Lyster wrote. “He describes letting his desperation and anger get the best of him and that he ‘put himself into a negative karma space.’”

Radau told the court that a lengthy prison sentence would cause him to lose his home, job, and possessions. He asked to serve his sentence in the community and agreed to court-ordered counselling.

Lyster said Radau should consider himself fortunate that, given the gravity of his offences and his criminal record, the court allowed him to serve his sentence under house arrest.

“Any breach of the conditions I have imposed as part of the conditional sentence order is likely to result in you serving the remainder of your sentence in jail and may also lead to prosecution for the breach.”