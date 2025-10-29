BC News

Highway 97 C cleared near the Pennask Summit

Highway 97C delays

Photo: DriveBC DriveBC has announced that a portion of Highway 97C has been closed.

UPDATE 6:56 a.m.

A closure on Highway 97 C has been cleared, but Drive BC is reporting major delays for those travelling along the route.

What's described as only a "major incident" happened early Wednesday between Sunset Main Road and Elkhart Road, 21 kilometres west of Pennask Summit.

ORIGINAL 6:30 a.m.

Highway 97 C is closed in both directions from Sunset Main Road and Elkhart Road, 21 kilometres west of Pennask Summit.

DriveBC reported the Connector closure early Wednesday morning, and said the next update would be at 8 a.m.

The cause of the incident has not been listed, however, conditions have turned wintry on the often travelled route.

Environment Canada's travellers' forecast indicates that on the Okanagan Connector, from Merritt to Kelowna, conditions are forecast to be mainly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. The snow level is currently 900 metres rising to 1,500 metres this morning