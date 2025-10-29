BC News

Man run over by his truck while trying to stop it from rolling into Nanaimo lake

Photo: VIA GOOGLE STREET VIEW Nanaimo Fire Rescue.

A man was hospitalized Tuesday after being run over by his pickup truck while trying to keep it from rolling into Nanaimo’s Long Lake.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Stuart Kenning said a Ford F-150 was in the parking lot at Long Lake about 9 a.m. when its occupants discovered the reverse gear wasn’t working.

They pushed the truck out of its spot, and it “got away from them,” Kenning said.

He said the driver tried to stop the vehicle, but it ran him over before going into the water.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue responded, and the man was treated for injuries at the scene before being transported to hospital, Kenning said.

His condition was not available.

Kenning said the fire department’s towing contractor was called in to pull the truck to shore.

He said the vehicle was in the lake for under 20 minutes, and there were no traces of fuel left behind.