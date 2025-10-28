BC News

Construction material costs in B.C. rising faster than inflation, says industry group

Construction costs rising fast

Construction material costs in B.C. have increased four per cent year over year, double the Bank of Canada’s inflation target, says new data from the British Columbia Construction Association (BCCA).

This is largely because trade uncertainty is disrupting supply chains, said BCCA president Chris Atchison.

“We still are having to source materials and products from the U.S., and in current supply chains, that’s just an unavoidable fact of building right now,” he said.

“The cost of production for those materials has increased, which in turn increases that material cost. Suppliers are pricing to build in for this greater risk, and it adds to the plight of pricing instability and fluctuations, which increases the risk premium on projects.”

One result is heightened unaffordability for consumers. Interest rates have come down, but there has been a downward trend in multi-unit residential permits in B.C., Atchison said.

“This softening appears linked to a slowdown in condo presales, and so we have to keep an eye on the economics of all of this. We’re adding supply, but if the sales are slow, there are headwinds, the affordability issue isn’t being adequately addressed. It’s going to take some time for everything to settle out,” he said.

The Bank of Canada could cut its policy rate at its meeting on Wednesday, which “should help” by stimulating some investment, he said.

The industry could also see “a much better ecosystem” from prompt payment legislation, which has been tabled and has finished its second reading in Victoria.

“We’re expecting the building out of regulations to support this legislation once it’s enacted,” Atchison said. “It’s going to be a major collaboration with British Columbia and other stakeholder partners and government.”

Labour productivity remains a challenge, with the BCCA saying B.C. ranks fifth in Canada. “We’ve got to start thinking differently to be a more productive industry,” he said, referencing prefabrication, AI and other technologies as possible ways to build better and safer.

There are 7,310 unfilled construction jobs in the province, the BCCA said. This is down from the spring, and is a fraction of the 267,000 people employed by the B.C. construction sector, 191,000 of whom are in trades jobs.

With an aging workforce, “there still are lots of opportunities for people to get into the industry,” Atchison said.