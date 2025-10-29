BC News

New course at UBC examines why so many people find horror so entertaining

Why do we love monsters?

Photo: TOHO A promotional image from Godzilla Minus One (2023).

A unique University of British Columbia course will examine why some people find the horror genre so entertaining.

Ji-yoon An, an assistant professor in UBC’s department of Asian studies, will be teaching a new course next semester titled “Cinematic Monsters of Asia.”

From Godzilla Minus One and Sinners to KPop Demon Hunters and Frankenstein, An explains what draws us to creatures meant to terrify us.

"The course was born out of my personal love of monsters—especially the sympathetic kind. I’ve always believed that the best monster stories aren’t just about fear, but about understanding," says An in a post shared by the school.

The course will explore classic monster tropes like vampires and zombies, but will look at them through the lens of contemporary films from Korea, Japan, and Thailand.

"It’s fascinating how monsters have become the protagonists. Think of King Kong or Godzilla—early versions focused on how humans reacted to the creature. Now, we follow the monster’s emotional journey," says An.

The course will examine how monsters represent something marginalized or not accepted by society.

"There’s also a strong element of escapism. Monsters transport us into fantastical worlds, and these stories tend to thrive during times of economic or social uncertainty.

"They give us a way to safely explore our boundaries—of fear, empathy and belonging," An says.

Many recent horror films turn what once seemed monstrous into something sympathetic.

The course will explore how differences have been perceived as dangerous and often reflect prejudice.

According to An, many of these myths were rooted in misunderstanding, whether through travellers' tales or misinterpreted medical conditions.

"Monsters disturb us because they reflect parts of ourselves that we’ve pushed away. For me, the most powerful horror films challenge those rigid categories. They don’t just scare us—they expand our empathy and self-awareness," says An.

This course will also examine how Asian monsters differ from Western horror.

Asian monsters are often drawn from local folklore and mythology, while Western ones tend to come from Gothic or biblical traditions.

"What really interests me is how global monster tropes—like zombies—are being localized in Asian cinema.

In Korea, for example, zombies aren’t traditional, but films like Train to Busan reimagine them through the lens of historical trauma.

"The result is a narrative that’s both familiar and deeply rooted in local context, with layers of meaning around class, governance and collective memory," An says.

The class will begin by looking at horror classics like the original 1954 Godzilla and how it was influenced by postwar trauma. An says The Ring, which helped define modern Japanese horror, will also be explored along with Exhuma, and Pulgasari.

"I think today’s monster would be internal—something within us, not an external threat. Maybe it wouldn’t even look like a monster. The real horror now often comes from social division, from the ways we treat each other," says An.