284631
279913
BC News  

Abbotsford teen clocked at 78 km over speed limit, father's car impounded

Gets dad's car impounded

Darren Handschuh - Oct 28, 2025 / 11:09 am | Story: 580633

Junior has some serious explaining to do.

A 17-year-old Abbotsford boy had to call his mother to come pick him up after he was clocked doing 178 km/h in a 100 zone on a rainy Highway 1 in his father's car.

As a result of his quest for speed, the young man got his dad's car impounded and received a bevy of motor vehicle fines.

Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said in a press release that on Oct. 19, at 7:45 a.m., a BC Highway Patrol officer spotted a grey Honda sedan passing other vehicles at a high rate of speed near Clearbrook Road in Abbotsford.

“The officer learned that the Class 7 novice driver had only received his licence in January 2025,” McLaughlin said. “He also had two passengers who were not his family members.”

The teen was served the following:

  • Excessive speed (over 60 km/h above the limit), a fine of $483;
  • Drive contrary to driver’s licence restrictions (too many passengers), $109 fine;
  • Fail to display “N” sign, for another $109 fine;
  • A seven-day impound at the registered owner’s expense (his father);
  • At least three years of high-risk driver premiums for the driver and extra insurance premiums for the driver and his father

McLaughlin said as a novice driver, the teen will likely be subject to a suspension of his licence by the BC Superintendent of Motor Vehicles.

“This young driver will remember the expensive and uncomfortable consequences of his first traffic stop for a long time,” said McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol. “But considering the wet roads and high speed, he and his passengers could have ended much worse.”

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
View Comments (16)


More BC News

279893