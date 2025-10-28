BC News

Abbotsford teen clocked at 78 km over speed limit, father's car impounded

Photo: RCMP A 17-year-old Abbotsford boy had to call his mother to come pick him up after he was clocked doing 178 km/h in a 100 zone on a rainy Highway 1

Junior has some serious explaining to do.

A 17-year-old Abbotsford boy had to call his mother to come pick him up after he was clocked doing 178 km/h in a 100 zone on a rainy Highway 1 in his father's car.

As a result of his quest for speed, the young man got his dad's car impounded and received a bevy of motor vehicle fines.

Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said in a press release that on Oct. 19, at 7:45 a.m., a BC Highway Patrol officer spotted a grey Honda sedan passing other vehicles at a high rate of speed near Clearbrook Road in Abbotsford.

“The officer learned that the Class 7 novice driver had only received his licence in January 2025,” McLaughlin said. “He also had two passengers who were not his family members.”

The teen was served the following:

Excessive speed (over 60 km/h above the limit), a fine of $483;

Drive contrary to driver’s licence restrictions (too many passengers), $109 fine;

Fail to display “N” sign, for another $109 fine;

A seven-day impound at the registered owner’s expense (his father);

At least three years of high-risk driver premiums for the driver and extra insurance premiums for the driver and his father

McLaughlin said as a novice driver, the teen will likely be subject to a suspension of his licence by the BC Superintendent of Motor Vehicles.

“This young driver will remember the expensive and uncomfortable consequences of his first traffic stop for a long time,” said McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol. “But considering the wet roads and high speed, he and his passengers could have ended much worse.”