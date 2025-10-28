BC News

What's behind B.C.'s surging beef prices?

Why is beef so expensive?

Photo: Rob Kruyt, BIV. Beef prices have risen much faster than those of other proteins in B.C. and are expected to continue rising.

For those who regularly buy beef, the steady price climb over the past few years has likely been hard to miss.

Beef prices have risen much faster than those of other proteins and well above B.C.’s overall inflation rate. According to Statistics Canada, beef striploin averaged $35.11 per kilogram in August, up 10.7 per cent from a year earlier and nearly 30 per cent compared with August 2023. Prices peaked at $47.53 per kilogram in April.

Other beef products have seen similar double-digit increases annually. Beef rib cuts reached $36.40 per kilogram in August, up 15 per cent year over year. Top sirloin rose to $28.57, an 18.6 per cent jump. Ground beef climbed to $16.07, marking a 14.4 per cent annual increase and a 44 per cent rise compared with two years ago.

Prices for other proteins have remained relatively stable. Chicken breast averaged $16.99 per kilogram in August 2024, compared with $16.95 this August, while pork loin rose slightly from $10 to $10.31 during the same period.

“Right now, we’re seeing an exceptionally strong price cycle [for beef],” said James Vercammen, a food and resource economics professor at the University of British Columbia.

“Most price cycles come and go without people noticing too much, but this one is exacerbated by the [2023] drought.”

The drought in the 2023 summer—the worst on record for B.C. and many other regions in the Cascadia region—significantly reduced cattle feed supplies, forcing many ranchers to reduce their herds, said Vercammen.

Kevin Boon, general manager of the BC Cattlemen’s Association, said local cattle farms’ herd sales dropped by about 25 per cent compared with the last two years, while global demand for beef continued to rise.

“The demand is up but the supply is down—this is driving these prices up at the feeder [cattle] market end, and that, of course, goes right through the system,” said Boon.

An ongoing outbreak of screwworm—a flesh-eating parasite—in Mexico has increased demand for Canadian beef, Boon added, since the U.S. halted imports from Mexico, according to Boon.

“The markets in the U.S. and Canada are highly integrated,” he said.

High prices likely to continue

Beef prices are expected to keep rising for another year or two, before it plateaus or retreats slightly, according to both Boon and Vercammen.

“We’re probably just about at the top of that market,” said Boon.

“Until we start and see our herd rebuild where we’re getting the numbers that it takes to supply, we’re not going to see those prices come down.”

Herd rebuilding can take two to three years, said Vercammen, and demand for beef has remained strong despite the higher prices, which also drive up the prices.

“Maybe that will turn a few more consumers to eating less meat and more plant-based alternatives, and some will eat more chicken, fish and pork,” he said.

“But I don’t think there’s a really obvious solution as to what we’re going to do about high feed prices, other than [it’s] just a fact of life.”

Boon said although cattle are selling more, that doesn’t necessarily translate into higher profits for ranchers, since they have fewer animals to sell. And for those who are rebuilding their herd, it also costs more to buy the cows.

“Costs have gone up for everything,” said Boon.

“If you look at a tractor, for example, a tractor that was $100,000 pre-COVID is probably a quarter of a million dollars today.”

Vancouver resident Giang Bui recently launched a class-action lawsuit alleging major meatpackers overcharged Canadian consumers in a decade-long beef price-fixing scheme, but it has not been proven.

Adapting to climate change

Amid global climate change, drought is occurring more frequently and poses an increasing challenge for ranchers, said Vercammen.

Boon said climate change “is always part of it” and how to adapt to it is the key.

“Part of this is in genetics,” he said.

The industry is breeding cattle more drought-tolerant by selecting the certain traits and using feed crops that help them be more resilient to higher temperatures.

Water management technologies are also crucial, Boon added. For example, more ranchers are using beaver dam analogues—a series of small, man-made dams that store water so that even during hot seasons, some water remains at the bottom to irrigate surrounding grasslands.

“We’re in a dry cycle right now. We’ll get a wet one again, but it’s a matter of being able to restock and manage to go through the dry cycles,” he said.

“Technology is great to an extent, but it’s not the be-all and end-all. Sometimes you are just going to go back to the basics of nature.”