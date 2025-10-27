BC News

Whale watch firm 'devastated,' says its boat could have hit humpback later found dead

Photo: The Canadian Press A humpback whale is seen just outside of Hartley Bay along the Great Bear Rainforest, B.C. on Sept. 17, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

SA British Columbia whale watching company says it is "devastated" by the discovery of a dead humpback whale that it believes could have been struck by one of its vessels.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada says officials are investigating after the body was found off Keats Island in Howe Sound, and couldn't provide additional details about the whale's death, which was confirmed on Saturday.

But the Prince of Whales company says one of its vessels made "unexpected contact" with a humpback whale on Thursday afternoon near the site where the dead whale was later found.

The company originally reported it made "minimal contact" with the whale, but in an updated statement Monday says not all parts of the whale were visible at the time of the strike, and based on the timing and location of the discovery of the dead whale, they believe it could be the same animal.

The company says it was not actively viewing whales when the humpback "suddenly surfaced directly in the vessel’s path" and although they performed an emergency stop manoeuvre, "contact with the whale was made."

Prince of Whales says in its statement that the deceased whale found at Keats Island has been identified as a four-year-old humpback nicknamed Wisp, based on photos shared to social media,

"We are devastated by this news. For decades, Prince of Whales has been an advocate for whale conservation, educating guests from around the world on the importance of protecting marine life," it said Monday.

"For the many boat operators here in the Salish Sea, we'd like to stress that if an event like this can occur with a vessel staffed by professionals actively searching for whales, it can happen to any boat at any time. Whales can surface unexpectedly, and it’s critical to stay vigilant when operating in marine waterways."

The company previously said the sudden stop caused passengers to fall, with three requiring medical treatment after returning to Vancouver.

At the time, Fisheries Department said the whale was seen surfacing three times after the strike.

Multiple humpbacks have been struck by vessels over the last two months.

A calf was seen with deep gash on its back after a ferry strike in Vancouver's English Bay this month, while another humpback was found dead after a BC Ferries crew reported a strike in Wright Sound near Prince Rupert in September.

Prince of Whales said it was co-operating with federal officials.

The Fisheries Department says the humpback population has been on the rise along B.C.'s coast and vessel strikes are one of the primary threats to the whales.

"As humpback whale numbers increase … their overlap with human activities and vessel traffic is also increasing," it says, adding humpbacks can be "quite oblivious of boats" and difficult to spot during activities such as feeding or resting.