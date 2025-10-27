BC News
Driver dies after Corvette slams into home in Prince George
One person is dead after a Corvette crashed into the front of a home in Prince George.
Police say they were called on Saturday, Oct. 25 at 2 p.m. for the crash at a home on Queensway.
Two people inside the home were not injured in the crash, but the driver of the Corvette died. A passenger in the vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
“Given the totality of the circumstances surrounding this event, our police investigation has since been concluded and turned over to the B.C. Coroners Service. Our condolences go out to the family of the deceased,” states Cpl. Jennifer Cooper for the Prince George RCMP.
