B.C. restaurant industry relieved after tentative public service deal to end strike

Photo: Nicholas Johansen BC Liquor stores reopened on Monday morning after BCGEU staff returned to work.

The head of a British Columbia hospitality industry lobby group says news of a tentative deal to end the province's public service workers' strike is like "Christmas in October."

Ian Tostenson with the BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association said it was welcome after the eight-week dispute that brought government alcohol distribution to a halt.

Tostenson said restaurant and bar owners had watched their stocks of liquor, beer and wine dwindle while government workers walked picket lines.

"It's been a very stressful couple of months for our industry," Tostenson said in an interview Monday. "We had great support from the local wineries and distilleries and breweries that really helped. Now we can round out our offerings, so we're really, really pleased and we're happy for the BCGEU to get back to work too."

The BC General Employees' Union announced Sunday that it had reached a tentative deal with the province after several days of mediated talks, and would recommend to its 34,000 members to vote to accept the deal, which includes general wage increases of three per cent each year for four years.

Tostenson said some businesses were able to stock up before the union escalated strike action to include liquor stores and warehouses, but some small and medium-sized restaurants weren't able to do so, due to cash and space constraints.

He said manufacturers had struggled to keep up with the increased demand, but relationships with the food and beverage industry were "strengthened" as a result.

British Columbia Premier David Eby said Monday that he was grateful that a tentative deal had been reached.

Eby told an unrelated news conference that the strike had been "challenging" and expressed gratitude to those who hashed out the deal at the negotiating table.

The talks were facilitated by veteran mediator Vince Reddy, and colleague Amanda Rogers.

Eby said he looked forward to seeing the results of a ratification vote by the members of the BCGEU.

The Professional Employees Association, which represents about 1,600 licensed professionals such as engineers, foresters, lawyers, and others said it was suspending picketing activity on Sunday, in its parallel dispute with the government.

The association said it was suspending picket lines to resume bargaining with province, and said its members had been offered the same wage increase as members of the BC General Employees' Union.