B.C. Transit passengers in Saanich stranded for hours after power lines fall on bus

Photo: Adrian Lam/Times Colonist A file photo of a B.C. Transit bus in Greater Victoria.

B.C. Transit bus passengers were stranded for four hours early Sunday after a fallen tree dragged down overhead power lines near Victoria, making it unsafe for them to disembark.

A power line struck the top of a No. 28 bus on Feltham Road, near the intersection at Cedar Hill Road, in the Gordon Head area of Saanich, just after midnight on Sunday, said a statement from B.C. Transit.

Emergency services, who arrived first, led the response and communicated directly with B.C. Hydro and B.C. Transit, as well as the approximate 30 passengers on board, said the transit operator.

Passengers were not permitted to leave the bus until B.C. Hydro personnel could attend and assess the scene.

B.C. Hydro crews, busy with other incidents at time, “could not immediately attend,” B.C. Transit said, and bus riders remained on board until just after 4 a.m.

A second bus took the passengers to their destinations, B.C. Transit said.

Thousands were without power Sunday after a storm brought trees down across wires across Vancouver Island. Power had been restored to most on the south Island by the afternoon, while while almost 2,600 B.C. Hydro customers on the north Island were still without.