BC News

Cowichan hospital ER remains open for service after vehicle crashes through door

Vehicle crashes into ER

Photo: File photo Information on the driver and any passengers was not immediately available from RCMP.

Cowichan District Hospital’s emergency department remains open for critical patients after a vehicle plowed through its doors on Saturday night.

There were no reported injuries to staff or patients from the crash, which happened about 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 25, says a statement from Island Health.

Information on the driver and any passengers was not immediately available.

Photos of the crash posted online show a dark-coloured vehicle about halfway through the hospital’s doors, taking up almost the whole width of the entrance.

Island Health’s facilities maintenance and operations team assessed the area and “initial findings show no structural damage to the building foundation,” the health authority said.

Temporary doors have been installed and staff will be stationed at the entrance in the coming days to support patient access, said the health authority.

“The emergency department remains open, safe to access and people should not hesitate to seek care at [Cowichan District Hospital] if they require emergency medical attention,” said Island Health.

North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP could not be immediately reached for comment on the state of the driver and any passengers, or the reason for the crash.