B.C. police probing two overnight shootings at homes in Surrey and Delta

Photo: The Canadian Press A Surrey Police Service patch is seen on an officer's uniform in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024.

Police in Surrey and Delta say they're investigating separate overnight shootings at homes, one of which is believed to be tied to ongoing extortion probe.

The Surrey Police Service says officers were called to a home on 124 Street before 3 a.m. and found it damaged by gun shots.

Surrey police say several people were inside at the time, but no one was injured and the motive for the shooting is unknown.

The Delta Police Department says it was called to a home on 78B Avenue around the same time and officers found shell casings that confirmed "several shots" had been fired.

Delta police say video footage shows someone getting out of a white sport utility vehicle and firing at the home before fleeing the scene.

They say the shooting is thought to be a "targeted incident" tied to an ongoing extortion investigation, but no one in the home was injured.