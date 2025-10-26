BC News

B.C. fish farm fined $350K misses court deadline to remove illegal equipment, says group

Fish farm fined $350K

Photo: Watershed Watch Salmon Society. A fish farm in Lois Lake outside of Powell River, B.C., remains in the water past an Aug. 31 court-imposed deadline, says group.

A B.C. fish farm fined $350,000 and ordered to remove its equipment from the water has failed to do so before a court-imposed deadline, says a conservation group.

West Coast Fishculture had previously pled guilty to engaging in aquaculture activities outside of its licence area at its fish farm operation on Lois Lake near Powell River, B.C. In addition to penalizing the company, a provincial judge ordered it to remove all structures outside its tenure boundaries by Aug. 31, 2025.

But in a letter to federal authorities this week seen by BIV, Watershed Watch Salmon Society claimed the fish farm operation had yet to remove its aquaculture structure when they visited on Oct. 21, 2025.

Stan Proboszcz, a senior science and policy analyst for the group, said he has been visiting the farm about once a month for the past three months and has not noticed any activity at the site.

“The facility is still intact,” said Proboszcz. “It looks deserted to be quite honest.”

Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO), the department that received the letter, has yet to respond to BIV’s request for comment.

Lois Lake Rainbow trout sold at a B.C. grocery store in 2023. | Watershed Watch Salmon Society

In 2023, BIV used satellite imagery and local witnesses to help confirm the company had been operating out of its legal boundaries.

DFO, B.C.’s Conservation Officer Service, and the Ministry of Environment's Compliance and Enforcement Branch all confirmed at the time they were investigating the company over escaped farmed fish.

Past provincial inspection reports found effluent coming off the farm exceeded multiple limits, including high phosphorous concentrations. Government documents also revealed that the fish farm was pumping out over 1.7 million kilograms of trout a year—more than 1,100 times its licence permits.

In April 2023, Ocean Wise still recommended the fish as sustainable, and it appeared in a number of supermarkets and restaurant menus, including at all 32 Cactus Club locations across B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario.

Lois Lake Salmon Burger at Moxie’s on Davie, Vancouver, B.C. | Photo via Le Burger Week

A navigational hazard

Pat Demeester, a guide on the lake, said the fish farm had released vast quantities of hybridized rainbow trout sourced from Washington state. The escaped fish, which grew to immense sizes in the wild, raised concerns among locals that they would devastate the lake's sensitive ecosystem, leaving little food for local fish.

Since the farm halted operations in 2023, Demeester said a call went out to catch the escaped fish.

“Four guys would show up in a truck and end up leaving with 45 fish,” he said. “There was a standing camp from Kamloops with guys rotating out all winter.”

Today, he said, “they’re pretty much gone.”

Fishing guide Pat Demeester holds a massive rainbow trout he says escaped from a farm on Lois Lake near Powell River, B.C. | Pat Demeester

Someone still occasionally catches one of the escaped fish, but their diminished numbers have allowed native Kokanee fish to rebound, according to the guide.

“The numbers look fantastic,” Demeester said.

Continued presence of the fish farm presents several other challenges, according to the guide. Demeester said Styrofoam from the fish farm operations can still be seen all over the lake. The floating fish farm also doesn't appear on any maps, and at night, there are no lights indicating it is there, he said.

“It’s definitely a hazard on the water,” said Demeester.

Fish farm ownership passes through multiple companies

Public records show West Coast Fishculture (Lois Lake) Ltd. was bought in 2013 by Agrimarine, which owns and operates trout and salmon farms in British Columbia and China.

In 2023, BIV reached out to the company, but several emails bounced back, and phone calls went unanswered.

According to a 2024 statement of fact filed with the court, AgriMarine Industries Inc. is a subsidiary of AgriMarine Holdings Inc., which in turn is owned by Dundee Corp. (TSX:DC.A), a publicly listed investment company headquartered in Toronto, Ont.

When reached for comment, a spokesperson for Dundee said it does not own West Coast Fishculture and that “from what we understand, it is 100 per cent-owned by a group called Yieldbridge Properties”—a firm that claims to have holdings in real estate, energy, water and wastewater systems, and aquaculture.

Yieldbridge’s website states that it acquired a controlling interest in the Lois Lake fish farm in March 2023.

Amid “political and other pressures,” that year, the company began transitioning the fish farm to a land-based aquaculture system capable of producing 1,300 metric tonnes of fish, according to the website.

'Discouraging end to a local company’s innovation'

In an email, Yieldbridge chairman Ron Evans said “there is no ‘fish farm’ at Lois Lake” and that “all aquaculture activities ceased in 2023.”

“What remains is simply floating infrastructure that is in the process of being removed—a substantial and costly undertaking considering the nature of the facilities, and the limited resources the company has to complete the exercise,” Evans said.

The CEO said that it took two years and a "significant cost” to install the fish farm facilities with a full crew and equipment. He said the Aug. 31, 2025, deadline to remove the fish farm equipment was set with “belief it could theoretically be done.”​

A fish farm in Lois Lake outside of Powell River, B.C., pictured Oct. 21, 2025. | Watershed Watch Salmon Society

​DFO accepted the proposal and it was recorded in the court order, he said. In the intervening period, the company looked to find a buyer for the equipment to offset the costs of removal.

“This proved impossible as a result of (among other things) DFO's announcement that all floating farms in Western Canada would be banned by 2029,” said Evans.

The CEO said no fish farm operators have been buying equipment in Western Canada, and that relocating the tanks elsewhere would be cost-prohibitive. When they are removed, he said the tanks would likely end up in a landfill.

Evans said the situation was “a discouraging end to a local company’s innovation” and that the removal process is still ongoing.