PEA to take down picket lines, BCGEU members set to return to work Monday

Picket lines coming down

Photo: Josh Dawson Picket lines should be down and liquor stores should reopen on Monday.

UPDATE 5:45 p.m.

The Professional Employees Association is taking down all its picket lines in the wake of the tentative deal between the province and the BC General Employees Union.

BCGEU members were being instructed to return to work tomorrow, but to respect PEA picket lines. However, that now won’t be necessary.

In an update posted late Sunday afternoon, The PEA, which represents government licensed professionals who work for the BC public service, announced it will take down picket lines across the province on Monday, as the union prepares to resume negotiations with the BC government.

“The same general wage increases as well as other key proposals that were agreed to by the BC General Employees’ Union (BCGEU) have been extended to the PEA. After eight weeks of the historic job action, the largest escalation in the PEA’s 51-year history, the union will take down picket lines and return to the bargaining table to negotiate the remainder of the outstanding terms in order to reach a full tentative agreement,” announced the association.

“We are suspending picket lines to allow bargaining to resume after making progress today on a number of the union’s key priorities” said Melissa Moroz, executive director of the PEA and lead negotiator.

The association represents 1,600 government workers, including agrologists, engineers, foresters, geoscientists, lawyers, pharmacists, veterinarians, and other highly trained experts.

“Our members have shown incredible resolve,” said Moroz. “By standing together for the value of their work and the services they provide to British Columbians, they have strengthened the collective voice of public service professionals across the province. We are deeply grateful to the unions and allies who joined us on the picket lines and stood in solidarity with our members.”

The PEA entered bargaining with the Public Service Agency earlier this year but talks broke down over wages and other issues. On August 29, members voted in favour of a strike and began picketing alongside the BCGEU on September 2, 2025.

UPDATE 5:08 p.m.

Members of the BC General Employees Union should be back on the job Monday.

However, while picket lines are coming down at dozens of locations across the province, the BCGEU will continue to respect the picket lines of the Professional Employees Association. Those workers remain on strike while they wait for a resolution to their contract dispute.

The tentative agreement between the BCGEU and the province means that liquor stores will reopen. That should come as a relief to the restaurant industry, which has been pleading with both sides in the dispute to reach a settlement as supplies of liquor dwindled.

In Kelowna, the only two remaining PEA picket sites are at 1358 St. Paul Street and 1690 Powick Road.

In Kamloops, PEA locations still behind picket lines include 441 and 447 Columbia St., 1259 and 1265 Dalhousie Dr. and 523 Columbia St. Penticton has one site, at 102 Industrial Pl. and in Vernon, workers remain off the job at 3401 Reservoir Rd.

BCGEU president Paul Finch thanked British Columbians for their patience and support throughout the dispute.

"We know this strike has had an impact, and our members never took that decision lightly," said Finch. "Their commitment was always to strengthen, not disrupt, public services. We deeply appreciate the understanding and solidarity shown by communities across the province."

Details on when and where the ratification votes will take place have not been announced.

The PEA resumed negotiations with the province on Sunday morning. So far, no deal has been announced.

Photo: BCGEU Members of the BC Wildfire Service joined the strike this past week.





ORIGINAL 9:50 a.m.

The long-running BC General Employees' Union strike could be coming to an end soon, after eight days of mediation has led to a tentative agreement.

In an email to its members Sunday morning, the BCGEU announced they have agreed to a tentative agreement with the province. To ratify the agreement, it will now be voted upon by the union's 34,000 members.

If ratified, employees will receive a general wage increase of 3% per year over four years, with additional “targeted pay adjustments for the lowest paid workers.”

The union had been seeking a 4% general wage increase over two years, while the government had previously offered 2% over two years.

According to the union, the agreement also includes stronger job protections, a faster grievance tribunal process and improved benefits.

But picket lines will remain in place for the time being, the BCGEU says. While the BCGEU has reached the tentative deal, the separate Professional Employees Association has not.

"We are hoping to reach an agreement that will allow us to take our picket lines down," the PEA said in an email to its members. "However, until you hear from us, assume that PEA picket lines are staying up. The BCGEU will respect our picket lines until we reach a fair deal."

The PEA is resuming negotiations with the province Sunday morning at 10 a.m.

The breakthrough in the job action comes after eight weeks of strike action by members of the BCGEU, the extent of which has increased over time to more than 25,000 members. Nearly 2,400 employees of the Ministry of Forests just recently joined the strike this past week.

Mediation between the two parties began on Oct. 18, with the tentative agreement being signed off on early Sunday morning.

“We want to extend our sincere thanks to respected mediators Vince Ready and Amanda Rogers for their guidance in helping both sides find common ground and bring this dispute to a fair resolution,” the BCGEU said.

The full text of the tentative agreement will be shared with its members next week. A timeline of the ratification vote has not yet been announced.