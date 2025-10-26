BC News

Snow falls on mountain highways in Southern Interior

Photo: DriveBC The Okanagan Connector's Elkhart area Sunday morning.

Snow has fallen on some of the high-elevation highways in B.C.'s Southern Interior overnight.

As forecast, snow fell at the top of the Coquihalla, the Okanagan Connector, the Paulson Pass and Kootenay Pass Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

While snow covers the sides of the roads and trees, webcams show the actual roadways at the Coquihalla Summit are relatively clear, while parts of the Connector appear slick.

Further east, significantly more snow fell on Highway 3 at the Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass, covering the highway as of Sunday morning.

More snow could be coming throughout the day as well. Environment Canada's snowfall warning remains in place for Highway 3, from the Paulson Summit to the Kootenay Pass.

“A Pacific low pressure system is moving across the southern interior now,” Environment Canada says. “Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 cm can be expected with higher amounts near Kootenay Pass.