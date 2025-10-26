BC News

Emergency delivery in his home nation fulfills lifelong promise for Comox doctor

Photo: Nicole Johnson Dr. Don Wilson with baby Anthony Bennett Johnson after the delivery.

He had just 45 minutes to gather his scrubs, equipment and a specialist partner, hop on a military helicopter and get to a remote village on the Central Coast to deliver a pre-term breech baby.

But Dr. Don Wilson, a Comox Valley Hospital obstetrician-gynecologist, didn’t flinch when he was called at 7 p.m. on Oct. 12 about an emergency delivery needed in his birthplace, Heiltsuk Nation, based in the village of Bella Bella on Campbell Island.

“I knew I needed to be there because that’s what I’ve trained for,” said Wilson, who was told to be at CFB Comox air base in 45 minutes.

An air ambulance had already tried and failed — due to high winds — to land in Bella Bella for the delivery.

Wilson knew Bella Bella’s airstrip didn’t have landing-strip lights, making it impossible for another landing attempt by a fixed-wing plane before morning light, though a helicopter could land in the dark.

He also knew the family had had more than its share of loss and heartache recently.

“The potential for this baby not to survive the birth process was very high, and I didn’t want that to happen,” said Wilson. “I was desperately wanting for them to have a happy outcome.”

Mother Nicole Johnson had gone into labour at just 34 weeks, and the baby was buttocks-first in her uterus.

The only safe option, said Wilson, would be a Cesarean section, a major surgery in which an obstetrician cuts across the abdomen, moves aside the bladder and intestines, and cuts into the uterus to lift out the baby.

Local doctors caring for Johnson had escalated the call to Vancouver Coastal Health, which had two options: fly in a specialist or fly out the mother.

Wilson knew that a C-section was out of the scope of a family doctor, and that labour timing is unpredictable at best.

He felt it was safer for him to fly to the mother in Bella Bella than to risk her “delivering up in the air with even fewer resources than they had at the hospital.”

Wilson needed an anesthesiologist, and while Bella Bella didn’t have one, Wilson did.

He summoned his partner, anesthesiologist Dr. Mark Cheesman, who raced from Qualicum Beach to the air base.

Wilson, meanwhile, headed to Comox Valley Hospital, arranged coverage of his on-call shift and gathered supplies, including special obstetrical forceps and sutures.

“I didn’t have time to collect much else, so I grabbed two pairs of operating-room scrubs and ran out the door,” said Wilson, who was receiving updates on what was happening at Heiltsuk Hospital in Bella Bella.

Wilson’s mother had worked as a nurse at the hospital for 44 years, so he knew the facility and its people well.

In fact, it was at the age of 14, while watching his cousin being delivered via an emergency C-section in Heiltsuk Hospital — previously called R.W. Large Memorial Hospital — that he had decided he wanted to become a doctor.

Wilson arrived at the CFB Comox air base at 7:45 p.m. Cheesman turned up about six or seven minutes later, and at 8 p.m., they lifted off with a search and rescue team in a Cormorant helicopter.

When the helicopter landed at the village’s air base half an hour later, Dexter Johansen, a paramedic and relative of Wilson’s, pulled up in his ambulance, cracked open the back doors for the pair and jumped back in the driver’s seat without a word.

There was no time for pleasantries.

“He said: ‘How fast do you want to get there?’ and I said: ‘As fast as possible,’ so he turned on the lights and siren, and he literally got us to the hospital in just four minutes,” said Wilson.

The hospital’s obstetrical program had closed in about 2000. Since then, pregnant patients are supposed to be sent out by air or ferry at 36 weeks to the city of their choice for delivery. Still, over the years, there have been a few unplanned deliveries and one planned in 2023 by an Indigenous midwife.

The OR had long since been turned into a trauma bay. The overhead OR ceiling lights remained intact, but little else.

It was no surprise that there was no specialized anesthesia machine. A standard part of operating rooms, anesthesia machines deliver gases, run the ventilator and monitor vital signs.

The room did, however, have a specialized pump for an anesthesia IV and the equipment to deliver spinal anesthesia — the preferred way to anesthetize a C-section patient. By “sheer luck,” they found the anesthesia required for spinals.

“The pharmacist pulled through for us and found one box of that medication,” Wilson said. It wasn’t quite the right concentration, but it was enough to be effective.

Wilson and Cheesman each created a quick list of other essentials they needed for surgery, “and remarkably, it was quite adequate.”

Wilson assumed the position of medical lead, focused and got into “the zone.”

At 1:35 a.m. on Oct. 13, he delivered a healthy baby boy with a full head of black hair and rosy cheeks, weighing six pounds and eight ounces. The boy was named Anthony Bennett Johnson.

Wilson’s 81-year-old mother, who was living in the long-term care wing of the hospital, was waiting with the baby’s family to celebrate the birth and her son’s role in it.

Wilson acknowledged the “incredible teamwork and support” of the Heiltsuk Hospital medical staff who made the “historic delivery” possible.

He is the first Heiltsuk-born doctor to deliver a Heiltsuk baby in the Heiltsuk Nation.

He’s also the only Heiltsuk practising physician in the world, his nation’s first member to go to medical school. The second is in her residency program.

Wilson, 55, the father of four adult children and grandfather to three, said the delivery had deep meaning for him.

Indigenous people are very connected to their lands and territories, and to have children born on those lands is important, he said.

“It was an enormous honour and privilege to return to my homelands and help bring a new life into the world,” he said, adding that both mother and baby are doing well. “It was a heart-healing day for all of us welcoming a sweet new life into our Nation in our own homelands.”

It also fulfilled a lifelong promise to serve his community.

Wilson works as a locum, filling in for other gynecologists and obstetricians in six hospitals, including in Comox and Campbell River on Vancouver Island.

He remembers well the summer day that elder Hilistis Beatrice Brown, or Granny B as she was called, gave him some advice before he left Bella Bella to attend high school in Victoria.

Rolling out a pie pastry with an old green glass Coca-Cola bottle, she told him: “I want you to go get your education and then you’re going to come back and work for our people.”

“I was 14 at the time and I really felt that was a directive I should listen to,” he said. But as the years passed, and he ended up specializing in obstetrics, Bella Bella’s hospital was no longer an option.

Instead, since his residency, he has taken part in Indigenous health endeavours in other ways, serving as co-chair of the Indigenous Women’s Health Initiatives Committee for the Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists of Canada, for example.

“But I always felt kind of guilty that I didn’t listen to [Brown] and go back home to work,” he said.

That guilt was assuaged when he was able to apply his skills to help his own people — in the very room where he first witnessed a baby being born and decided to pursue medicine.

“This was like I was finally able to listen to Granny B and do what she told me to do,” he said.

“I don’t know if I have the words to express how meaningful this was.”