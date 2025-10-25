BC News

Police announce murder charge four years after fatal Burnaby shooting

Charged 4 years after killing

Photo: The Canadian Press A Vancouver Police officer is pictured in Vancouver, on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024.

]Police say a 27-year-old Vancouver man has been charged with second-degree murder in the 2021 shooting death of 44-year-old Neal Pratap in Burnaby, B.C.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says Pratap died in hospital after being shot multiple times on Feb. 11, 2021, found by officers that evening on a residential street in the city.

Police say the suspect was arrested Friday by homicide investigators and an emergency response team.

Homicide investigators say he remains in custody.

Sgt. Freda Fong with the homicide team says the shooting occurred in a quiet neighbourhood and left residents rattled after the murder.

Court records say the man is due in Vancouver Provincial Court on Nov. 7.