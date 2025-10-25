BC News

Passengers on B.C. whale watching boat hurt after 'surprise encounter' with humpback

A British Columbia whale watching tour company says passengers were injured after a vessel had to take evasive action to avoid a humpback whale that surfaced unexpectedly in the boat's path on Thursday.

Prince of Whales says the vessel's crew had to make a "decisive manoeuvre," and the sudden stop caused passengers to fall, with three requiring further medical treatment after returning to Vancouver.

The company says in a statement that the boat made "minimal contact" with the whale, and the animal appeared uninjured and there was no visible damage to the vessel.

The company statement says all passengers got refunds for the tour, and the ship's captain informed both Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the Coast Guard about the whale strike.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada says in a statement that the collision happened in Howe Sound, and the humpback was seen surfacing three times after the strike.

It says humpback whales are "particularly vulnerable" to ship strikes and entanglements with fishing gear, and more than 400 whales are estimated to use the waters between Vancouver Island and the B.C. mainland in the fall season.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada said the company is fully co-operating after the collision, and Prince of Whales said it is "deeply" regretful after what it calls an "exceedingly rare event."