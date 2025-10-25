BC News

Coquihalla reopened after air ambulance attended crash scene

Coq reopened after crash

Photo: DriveBC Police blocked the Coquihalla Highway earlier Saturday morning.

UPDATE: 9:10 a.m.

The Coquihalla Highway has been reopened in both directions, following an early morning crash about 12 kilometres north of the Coquihalla Summit.

An air ambulance previously attended the scene, temporarily closing the highway in both directions, but the helicopter has now left the scene.

The condition of the person or people involved in the crash is not known.

DriveBC warns drivers to watch for emergency crews in the area.

ORIGINAL: 8:25 a.m.

A serious crash has closed the Coquihalla Highway Saturday morning after an air ambulance landed on the roadway.

The crash occurred some time before 7 a.m. about 12 kilometres north of the Coquihalla Summit, closing a single northbound lane.

But as of 8:15 a.m., an air ambulance has landed on the highway, closing the Coquihalla completely for the time being.

DriveBC says the highway will reopen once the air ambulance departs.

It's not clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash, or how many people were injured.