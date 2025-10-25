BC News

Bars, restaurants worry about strike's impact on crucial holiday season

'Crisis' for bars, restaurants

Photo: Darren Stone, Times Colonist Bill Lewis, general manager of the Magnolia Hotel & Spa, at The Courtney Room bar with a bottle of Knob Creek bourbon, one of many spirits that are difficult to find due to the ongoing BCGEU strike.

The restaurant and bar industry is urging a quick settlement to the strike by the B.C. General Employees’ Union, saying recovery from the month-long shutdown of the province’s liquor distribution branch will take weeks or longer, which could hurt business in the busy holiday season.

November through to New Year’s is typically one of the most profitable times of year for restaurants, hoteliers and bars that host holiday parties, said Ian Tostenson, president of the B.C. Restaurant and Food Services Association.

“It’s a crisis at this point … the concern in the industry is massive because at this point they just can’t plan,” said Tostenson. “When the public hears that there’s supply problems, nobody knows what that means, and it creates this uncertainty.”

He said many restaurants and other establishments need the cash flow from the Christmas and New Year’s seasons to get through the leaner months early in the new year.

Tostenson said the last time the B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch was behind picket lines three years ago in a 2.5-week shutdown, it took almost three months to restore the system and get imported liquor and other beverages moving again.

“We’re at [a month] now,” said Tostenson, who said a “military operation” to get the system moving again should start now, because it will be needed immediately after the strike is resolved.

“We estimate that there will be 8,000 to 9,000 orders in one day after this is settled, and the volume of that is about 700,000 cases of product,” said Tostenson.

“Most of that product is sitting in a private warehouse, and it has to be picked and then moved from that warehouse in a truck to the government warehouses and then the government warehouses reassemble it, and they send it out to the different points, whether it’s 8,000 restaurants or 600 private beer and wine stores or 200 liquor stores.”

Tostenson is asking the province to have “an extraordinary plan … for the sake of not just restaurants. This is the overall economy.”

About 25,000 provincial public service workers have been on picket lines for the past seven weeks. The B.C. General Employees’ Union and the provincial government agreed last Friday to enter non-binding mediation with mediators Vince Ready and Amanda Rogers.

Workers in the liquor distribution branch warehouses walked off the job in late September, effectively shutting down liquor distribution to restaurants, liquor stores and other retailers that sell alcohol in the province.

Any business with a liquor licence is required to purchase liquor through government stores or warehouses, so the strike is preventing pubs, bars and restaurants from restocking.

Restaurants and retailers can continue to buy directly from B.C. wineries, distilleries and breweries, but those supplies are “getting thin,” says the industry.

Restaurants Canada said this week that, according to its survey, 78% of B.C. bars and restaurants are worried about their survival as the strike goes on.

The survey of Restaurants Canada members and other stakeholder associations affected by the strike also found that 67% of restaurant operators have seen a moderate to severe decline in sales.

Nearly a third of restaurants have cut staff hours, 6% have laid off staff, and another 41% expect to cut staff hours or lay off staff if the strike continues.

Restaurants Canada said the province should immediately allow restaurants and bars to purchase liquor directly from private liquor stores and third-party warehouses, as the strike has caused a critical backlog of orders.

The group said if the government can’t find a solution, it needs to consider back-to-work legislation as the labour dispute “reaches untenable proportions.”

Jeff Bray, chief executive of the Downtown Victoria Business Association, said the strike will be “damaging” for retailers and restaurateurs as the typically lucrative Christmas season approaches.

Bray said the long strike will also leave thousands of civil servants with less disposable income to spend in local stores.

“We’re not talking about 100 or 200 people — we’re talking about thousands of people, many with families,” he said. “If you’re talking about a two-income family with upper to middle management, that’s one thing, but if you’re talking about a single parent who’s a clerk in a ministry office, this is hitting them very hard.

“That will have a downstream effect in terms of discretionary spending.”

Bray said government workers could also be facing a backlog of bills after the two-month strike. “So that big dinner you might want to treat your family isn’t going to happen this year. It’s going to have such a big impact.”

He said there are growing concerns in downtown’s hospitality sector about whether it can meet demand in the coming months for holiday parties.

Bill Lewis, manager of the Magnolia Hotel, said a lack of supply will get challenging for establishments.

“I think what you’re going see at the Christmas season is a lot of the brands people are familiar with — vodka, gin, scotches — just aren’t gonna be there.

“At some point, we just hope that the local supply can keep up for the alternatives. A lot of the larger hotels carry reasonable inventories, but at some point — there’s only so far that can stretch.”

Lewis said the backlog at liquor warehouses will take longer to clear every day that the strike goes on.