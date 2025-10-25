BC News

Residents decry tree thinning, bin closures in Whistler neighbourhoods

Upset with tree thinning

Photo: . The fuel-mitigated green buffer between Summer Lane and Highway 99.

Two seasonal policy issues reared their heads during an Oct. 21 council meeting, as the Resort Municipality of Whistler (RMOW) prepares for off-season savings and reducing the risk of wildfires.

Whistler residents are voicing frustration over wildfire fuel-thinning along Highway 99 in Emerald Estates and the seasonal closure of garbage bins in local parks. In both cases, council agreed to stay the course in an effort to balance safety, budget and community expectations.

‘The green buffer is gone’

Four Whistlerites wrote in to council after what they described as the “clear-cutting” of trees along the highway between Summer Lane and Emerald Drive. The effort involves removing small trees and underbrush to reduce wildfire fuels along Whistler’s primary evacuation route. RMOW staff previously told Pique no mature trees will be cut down as part of the work.

Still, the cutting has instead left some homeowners feeling exposed.

“What was meant to be the removal of a few dead trees [has] turned into a clear-cut of healthy, mature forest,” wrote residents Chris Armstrong and Rhonda Wittman, adding that “the green buffer is gone—and now homes are exposed to highway noise, traffic and safety risks.”

Another neighbour, Cathryn Zeglinski, called the work “frankly excessive,” arguing it contradicts the municipality’s own tree-removal policies.

“We have to seek municipal approval before we cut a single tree, and now you are cutting swaths of trees in the neighbourhood that does not want this done.”

And Emerald resident Erica Lawson said the forested barrier “has long provided a crucial buffer between our neighbourhood and the busy roadway,” adding that its loss “fundamentally changes the character and livability of this part of Emerald.”

She urged council to “reconsider the current clearing plan and assess whether the extent of removal is truly necessary.”

Council stands by thinning plan

Councillors acknowledged the distress caused by the visual impact of the thinning but defended the practice as essential to community safety. RMOW general manager of climate action, planning and development services Dale Mikkelsen explained the work follows Whistler’s Fuel Management and FireSmart prescriptions.

“This is our standard protocol, [it's] just the first location we’ve done on Highway 99,” Mikkelsen said. “The initial procedure does have some visual impacts that I think we can have empathy towards. But it’s a necessary practice to protect our primary safety and evacuation routes out of town.”

He added the municipality notifies residents before work begins and posts signage in affected areas, with “a couple of months of information present” in Emerald. The Emerald clearing, he noted, had originally been planned for last year but was delayed.

Councillor Jen Ford, who lives nearby, said she shared residents’ concerns about the “visual impact” but called the cleanup of dead undergrowth and fallen trees “a relief.”

Coun. Cathy Jewett, who sits on the Emergency Planning Committee, emphasized “how important it is to have this kind of defense for our evacuation routes.”

Mikkelsen confirmed the RMOW’s plan to continue selective thinning.

“We, along with the professional arborists and foresters, have identified the core areas that meet the conditions of needing fire-thinning,” he told council. “So you will see fire-thinning in selected areas, from Emerald, as we're seeing it today, all the way through to Function [Junction].”

Garbage closures spark confusion

Meanwhile, councillors relayed concerns from residents over the closure of garbage bins across Whistler’s parks. The RMOW closes bins each Oct. 15. This year, 17 additional bins were shuttered, while 70 remain open around Whistler.

Resident Stephanie Worts wrote that shutting bins near Balsam Park ahead of Halloween was “very concerning,” noting the area’s popularity with families and pets.

Coun. Jessie Morden also raised the issue at the same meeting, saying she had “heard from the community” that overflowing waste risks bear encounters. She moved a motion directing staff to reopen three specific bins at Millar’s Pond, Rainbow Kids Park and Balsam Park to reduce risk and “settle animosity between [council] and the community.”

“We’ve heard from the community, we’ve heard from staff about budget constraints [and] I think just these three garbage cans would maybe settle that animosity,” Morden said, adding that staff deserved “grace” for trying to manage tight budgets.

The amendment ultimately failed.

Mayor Jack Crompton said he sympathized with residents’ frustrations but stressed the importance of community cooperation.

“I urge all of us to carry our own dog poo bags home and keep Whistler clean,” he said.

Staff point to budget realities, signage plan

Mikkelsen told council the bin closures were part of seasonal cost-saving measures after a “heavily used summer season” that put an extra strain on maintenance budgets.

“To make up for staff and budget hours, [we] had to choose places to reduce that budget through the end of 2025,” he said. He said staff will install clearer signage on closed bins, identifying alternate disposal sites “so somebody doesn’t waste their journey heading to that bin hoping for success.”

Coun. Ralph Forsyth acknowledged tension over closing the bins after the end of Whistler’s peak tourist season.

“Often we’re criticized for putting the guest ahead of the resident [and] now we’re sticking it to you guys who live here in the shoulder season," he said. "I understand their frustration and where they’re coming from.” Still, he urged residents to “be good neighbours and be respectful” and avoid just leaving their waste on or near closed bins.

Council ultimately referred both matters to staff for review. Mikkelsen said wildfire mitigation work will continue along the Highway 99 corridor, while public works will monitor signage effectiveness through the fall.