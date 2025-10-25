BC News

Canadian consumers advance bid to sue meat giants over alleged beef price fixing

Alleged beef price fixing suit

Photo: Etienne Girardet/Unsplash. The judge noted there is some evidence that 90 per cent of Canadians eat beef, and that there are roughly 30,000 businesses involved in its sale and distribution.

A B.C. judge has certified part of a major class-action lawsuit alleging Canadian consumers were overcharged in a decade-long beef price fixing scheme carried out by some of North America’s largest meatpacking corporations.

The lawsuit alleges the defendants—which include major corporations like Cargill, JBS, Tyson, and National Beef—conspired to inflate beef prices by controlling supply in an anti-competitive scheme that hurt consumers.

The Oct. 23 decision, handed down by B.C. Supreme Court Justice Michael Thomas, ruled that an alleged conspiracy focusing on the purchase of fed cattle falls outside the scope of Canada's Competition Act, and would likely fail.

But in a victory for the plaintiffs—led by Vancouver-resident Giang Bui, who purchased beef for himself and his family—Thomas ruled the action could proceed as a civil conspiracy, as it was not "plain and obvious" that those allegations were bound to fail.

The plaintiff must now demonstrate “some basis in fact” for the conspiracy claims, including presenting economic modelling that can effectively prove and quantify the damages suffered by the entire class of plaintiffs.

The ruling opens a path for the plaintiffs to establish and calculate the alleged overcharges at a later court hearing.

Thomas's decision comes amid a parallel class action in Quebec. Lawyers for the B.C. plaintiff told the judge they will work together to “coordinate efforts to advance claims for all Canadian class members efficiently.”

In his ruling, Thomas noted there is some evidence indicating that about 90 per cent of Canadians eat beef and that there are roughly 30,000 meat or food service wholesalers, manufacturers, restaurants, grocery and other food industry beef retailers in Canada.

“This is clearly a broad proposed class,” wrote Thomas.

The certification hearing is set to continue with the judge ordering both sides to submit further evidence.

None of the allegations have been fully tested in court.