B.C. regulator bans tech CEO who moved $80M in investor funds from Australia

Regulator bans tech CEO

Photo: Joel Macdonald/YouTube Joel Macdonald was banned from participating in B.C. securities markets following a massive fraud case in Australia ended in record penalties. It's not clear where he is now though a recent video suggests he has been in Colombia.

An Australian former tech executive who relocated his company in B.C. with $80 million of investor funds has been banned from operating in the province’s markets.

The Oct. 23 decision from the B.C. Securities Commission (BCSC) described Joel Richard Stewart Macdonald’s misconduct in a high-profile Australian fraud case as "extremely serious."

A former professional Australian rules football player, Macdonald originally launched a company in 2013 as an alcohol-delivery delivery business under the name LiquorRun, while still playing with the Brisbane Lions club.

Over the coming years, the company came up with an expansion plan to deliver tailored real-time delivery tracking software and rebranded as GetSwift Limited.

The company raised about $100 million in two share placements on the Australian Securities Exchange. And while it continued to see losses in every year of its existence, its share soon ballooned from 20 cents in December 2016 to well over $4 within a year after announcing several agreements with major companies, including Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq:AMZN) and Fortune 500 company Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

In a later ruling, the Federal Court of Australia said GetSwift became a “market darling” because it adopted an unlawful public-relations-driven approach to corporate disclosure instigated and driven by those wielding power within the company,

The court found that as former managing director and so-called “president” of the last-mile delivery software company, Macdonald approved and authorized several misleading and deceptive public statements over the value of key contracts.

Investors launched a class action lawsuit against the company, and on May 19, 2020, GetSwift entered into a scheme to re-register the company in B.C. under the name GetSwift Technologies. Macdonald was listed as president, managing director and executive director of the new company.

“When the share price dropped, your fraud was publicized, and court orders loomed, GetSwift transferred over $80M beyond the reach of Australian regulatory authorities and redomiciled to British Columbia,” summarized the BCSC commissioner in an application.

The money was transferred into offshore accounts after the Australian Securities and Investments Commission began its investigation into GetSwift.

“These transactions were unexplained by any evidence before me,” wrote an Australia federal judge in 2023.

The company then “promptly went into voluntary liquidation” in violation of an undertaking it had made with the Australian court. In the process, investors lost much of their money.

In 2022, the BCSC issued a cease trade order against the re-domiciled company for failing to adhere to financial disclosure requirements.

Back in Australia, the federal court continued to pursue the company, describing the actions of GetSwift and its corporate leadership as a “scandalous episode of corporate misconduct.”

Macdonald was found to have been involved in more than 50 contraventions of Australian securities laws. In 2023, he was penalized AU$1 million and banned from managing corporations for 12 years. GetSwift, meanwhile, was handed a record-breaking AU$15 million penalty while another executive was penalized AU$2 million.

In its latest decision, the BCSC noted Macdonald showed no evidence of contrition or remorse. Combined with the harm caused to investors—who lost millions of dollars—the BCSC found that permanent market prohibitions were necessary to protect investors and preserve confidence in the capital markets.

The order permanently bars Macdonald from trading securities (with a minor exception for his own registered retirement accounts), acting as a director or officer of a public company, or engaging in promotional activities in B.C.

Leading up to the proceedings, the BCSC did not find any evidence Macdonald had an address in B.C. After tracking down three homes under his name in Florida, the BCSC commissioner provided notice of the proceedings to all three addresses.

Macdonald did not participate in the hearing.

A blog claimed to be run by Macdonald says he is a tech entrepreneur based in New York City.

In video posted to YouTube earlier this year, Macdonald sits on a balcony talking about how he lost $200 million, and how he is “rebuilding from the ground up.”

A BIV analysis of the cityscape in the video suggests it was filmed from the Energy Living hotel in Medellín, Colombia.