Main road to Vancouver Island community reopens after wildfire damage

Photo: The Canadian Press The road is seen closed at the Bamfield Main due to the Mount Underwood wildfire south of Port Alberni, B.C., on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025. The Transportation Ministry says the road has reopened as of Oct. 24. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

The main road to Bamfield, B.C., and the nearby First Nation on western Vancouver Island has reopened after a monthslong closure due to wildfire damage.

A statement from the Transportation Ministry says the public may now use Bamfield Main Road, though additional daytime closures will be announced in the coming weeks to allow crews to finish work along a 1.5-kilometre stretch.

It says the work to ensure that the road could be safely reopened included the removal of hazardous trees and repair of fire-damaged areas along the route.

It adds that a new weather station has been installed to monitor wind and precipitation levels, providing data to help guide decisions about closures during severe weather.

The ministry says emergency gates have also been installed at both ends of the affected stretch of road to allow for prompt closures when necessary, along with signage for drivers.

The Mount Underwood fire triggered evacuation orders, cut power for residents and forced the closure of the road in August before BC Wildfire Crews brought it under control.