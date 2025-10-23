BC News

Video: BC Hydro removes power line crossing Jervis Inlet

Huge power line blown up

Photo: BC Hydro photo. CONTROLLED DETONATION: A controlled detonation on one of BC Hydro’s transmission lines crossing Jervis Inlet helped bring the line down into the water for recovery by a barge equipped with cable reels. The operation closed access to Jervis Inlet for several days while Hydro crews worked to bring down the 138-kilovolt lines.

BC Hydro has successfully removed one of the world’s longest overwater power line crossings using controlled detonation — a likely first for a marine crossing of this scale in North America and a major milestone in the decommissioning of electrical infrastructure.

According to a media release from BC Hydro, the 138-kilovolt power line, installed in the late 1960s, was one of two supplying electricity to about 10,000 customers in Powell River and surrounding communities. Stretching more than three kilometres across Jervis Inlet, it was the longest marine crossing of its kind globally when installed, and remains the longest marine crossing in BC Hydro’s system.

By Hydro has released a video of the transmission line coming down.

The weeklong operation to remove the aging infrastructure — which will be replaced by 2027 — mobilized a team of 60 personnel, according to the release. A controlled detonation device was used to safely cut the three steel conductors, each under approximately 70,000 pounds of tension.

The controlled detonation allowed BC Hydro to complete the work safely and efficiently ahead of winter when storms and ice would have made the line more susceptible to failure, the release stated.

Each conductor was severed individually to prevent entanglement and allow for safe recovery. Once cut and dropped, the conductors were retrieved using a barge equipped with cable reels. This operation is believed to be the second longest overwater power line crossing removed by explosive charge globally — verification is currently underway, the release stated.

Jervis Inlet is home to a rich marine ecosystem, including whales, dolphins, fish and shellfish. BC Hydro’s environmental specialists worked closely with marine biologists to minimize ecological impact and ensure regulatory compliance, the release stated. Work was paused several times when humpback whales were spotted in the area and did not resume until the whales had moved away from the area below the power lines.

Extensive consultation with First Nations, local governments, and stakeholders — including BC Ferries, marinas and commercial marine operators — helped shape safety and environmental plans. To ensure public and crew safety, daytime marine traffic was restricted, and BC Ferries temporarily rerouted service between Saltery Bay and Earls Cove.

This milestone marks the start of a phased approach to upgrade the electrical system that crosses Jervis Inlet and Agamemnon Channel. The next phase will involve removing and restringing the Agamemnon Channel crossing in spring 2026, followed by the installation of the new power line across the Jervis Inlet crossing by 2027. Both crossings will be upgraded to 230-kilovolt standards to improve reliability and increase capacity for Powell River and surrounding communities.