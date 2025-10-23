BC News

B.C. companies dominate Canadian migrant worker violations

Photo: Stefan Labbé/BIV A temporary foreign worker on a farm in Abbotsford, B.C.

B.C. companies have racked up over a third of all federal penalties for breaching migrant worker protection laws in the last decade, far surpassing every other Canadian jurisdiction, a BIV analysis has found.

Since 2016, B.C. companies have been fined over $6.1 million—more than a third of the nearly $18 million in nationwide penalties issued for non-compliance under the federal Temporary Foreign Worker and International Mobility programs.

B.C. companies were similarly overrepresented in the number of sanctions they faced. Of the nearly 1,200 penalties handed to Canadian companies for breaching migrant worker laws, 29 per cent came from B.C., despite the province accounting for less than 14 per cent of the country’s population.

Federal inspectors sanctioned B.C. employers for a range of violations, from failing to present documents or co-operate with inspections to charging migrant workers illegal recruitment fees, putting them in unsanctioned jobs, and not paying their wages.

In some cases, employers were found to have breached laws by denying adequate health care to injured employees and providing substandard housing. B.C. also accounted for more than a quarter of violations where a Canadian employer failed to protect migrant workers from physical, sexual, financial and psychological abuse, including reprisals for speaking up.

Raul Gatica, who works with the non-profit Dignidad Migrante Society and reviewed the data, said he was surprised the share of penalties to B.C. businesses were so far ahead of provinces like Ontario, where in the last eight years, data shows firms have been cleared to hire about 411,000 workers compared with 296,000 in B.C.

“Those are high numbers,” he said. “It is a huge difference.”

Employment and Social Development Canada spokesperson Samuelle Carbonneau said new tools and strategies implemented by the department in 2022 now “concentrate on areas with the highest risk of potential non-compliance.”

The resulting increase in penalties is “not a sign of widespread abuse” and instead reflects “strengthened enforcement” to hold employers accountable, Carbonneau said.

“Provinces including British Columbia, have a larger number of employers participating in the program which can affect the proportion of inspections conducted in those areas,” he said.

The spokesperson pointed to data that shows B.C. regularly has the third highest number of temporary foreign workers behind Ontario and Quebec—numbers that don’t explain why B.C. companies were most heavily penalized for worker violations.

The department provided no clear reason why B.C. firms have received an outsized share of penalties.

Migrant programs under fire

Federal migrant worker programs are meant to fill labour needs in key sectors like agriculture, food processing, construction and health care.

Many business groups have hailed them as a lifeline to acute labour shortages. Critics like Amnesty International claim the system is designed in a way that facilitates “shocking abuse and discrimination” and is a root cause of systematic labour exploitation facing migrant workers in Canada.

The migrant worker programs have also come under fire in recent months from high-profile political leaders who have suggested they should be reformed or cancelled altogether.

In September, federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre called on the federal government to axe the temporary foreign worker program, claiming it has flooded the market with cheap labour. Two days later, B.C. Premier David Eby linked the program to overwhelmed homeless shelters and food banks.

Former NDP cabinet minister Katrina Chen responded in a social media post that the comments had made her “furious” and was typical of a government underfunding services and then using immigrants as scapegoats for flawed policies.

“I really, really, personally hope that the premier didn't really mean what he said,” she added in an interview. “A lot of foreign workers who are tied to a work permit cannot apply for any social benefit at all.”

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson and Katrina Chen, provincial minister of state for childcare, at a press conference Tuesday, June 26 celebrating the creation of more than 1,000 new childcare spaces in the city. Photo Dan Toulgoet

Data showing B.C. companies have an outsized role in breaching migrant worker laws should be interpreted with caution, warned Chen. She suggested the relatively high numbers could be explained by differences in provincial enforcement, reporting mechanisms and industry composition.

B.C Minister of Labour Jennifer Whiteside told BIV the province uses the federal list of non-compliant employers to help assess whether they should be eligible to hire foreign workers.

Whiteside said the province is “strongly advocating” that Ottawa significantly reform the temporary foreign worker program to end exploitation and abuse; bring in stronger, in-person oversight; and provide workers with a path to citizenship.

The federal migrant worker program, said the minister, is “not working well for anyone.”

“Across different communities, we hear about people experiencing abuses and failings of this program.”

Inspections fail to capture full scope of abuses, say critics

As criticism of the program reaches new heights, questions have been raised over how the Department of Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC), through Service Canada, investigates allegations against employers.

According to the federal government, inspections can be triggered at random, because of a tip or due to past non-compliances.

A recent report from the Investigative Journalism Foundation confirmed that of the more than 12,000 temporary foreign worker inspections the department carried out since 2020, 77 per cent of them were “paper-based” and involved no site visit at all.

“They don’t go to the places and sometimes they don’t even ask the workers,” said Gatica.

Carbonneau, the spokesperson for ESDC, said the department tries to balance the number of on-site inspections it carries out so it can allocate resources to complex cases. He said paper-based inspections are never used to inspect accommodations or in cases where serious allegations may impact the health and safety of the workers.

“The Government of Canada takes the protection of temporary foreign workers seriously, abuse or misuse of the program will not be tolerated,” said Carbonneau in an email.

However the federal government prioritizes cases, it’s clear inspections are leading to more penalties in B.C. Migrant rights activist Byron Cruz suspects the outsized number of sanctions handed to B.C. firms comes from a more co-ordinated effort to encourage workers to report abuses.

“No doubt there are a lot of violations going on here,” he said. “But these violations might be going on in other provinces, too. The problem is workers might not have a system to get support.”

Gatica said his group has received thousands of calls from workers in Ontario and Quebec looking to report abuses. He said weak laws protecting workers and their ability to file complaints are being made worse by recent political posturing.

“This is a bad time for temporary foreign workers,” he said. “We are not here to steal Canadian jobs. We’re here to do the jobs they don’t want to do.”

Navid Bayat, an Okanagan-based lawyer with the Migrant Workers Centre, said no more than 20 to 30 per cent of workers he sees ultimately choose to bring their abuse allegations to federal authorities—mostly because they fear reprisals.

“It’s deeply underreported all over,” he said.

Even lower-level chronic complaints can go unreported. One temporary foreign worker who came to Vancouver in 2019 to work in construction told BIV that she would receive messages from her boss’s wife falsely accusing her of having a relationship with him.

The worker, whose identity BIV agreed to keep anonymous due to concerns of professional repercussions, said she feared that reporting the situation to human resources would get her kicked out of the country.

“It’s an unfair power imbalance,” she said. “I felt exploited.”​

Steelworkers at a construction site in Vancouver, B.C. Migrant workers fill labour shortages across a range of sectors, from construction and farming to health care and hospitality. | Rob Kruyt/BIV

​When abuses in the temporary foreign worker program are investigated, Bayat said it regularly takes two years before the results are made public, leading to a major lag in public reporting.

The lawyer pointed to Toor Vineyards, which in December 2024, was issued a $118,000 penalty and a permanent ban from the temporary foreign workers program—the only one ever issued in B.C.

Bayat said the circumstances that underlie the ban stretch back several years, and centre on Randhir "Randy" Toor, co-owner of Toor Vineyards Ltd. and the now closed Desert Hills Winery in Oliver, B.C. Toor, who pled guilty to a slew of immigration fraud charges in 2023, appeared in a B.C. court over the summer on charges he sexually assaulted a temporary foreign worker two years ago. Allegations have not been tested in court.

When asked about inspection delays, Carbonneau said the timing depends on the volume of documents, evidence, and the availability of workers or witnesses for interviews.

Other sanctioned companies have been removed from the program for failing to pay their penalties. Since 2016, more than 40 per cent of Canadian companies sanctioned for breaking migrant worker laws failed to pay penalties—an outstanding sum that added up to $7.6 million by the end of September 2025, according to federal data.

Migrant workers ‘often our only choice’

While industry leaders have tended to support Canada's migrant worker program, many agree reform is long overdue.

Ian Tostenson, CEO of the British Columbia Restaurant and Foodservices Association (BCRFA), said he supports a national program that vets employers to exclude potentially abusive bosses.

“As far as we’re concerned, anyone in our sector that doesn’t treat a worker should be closed,” he said.

At the same time, Tostenson said the program is filling a small but important share of a growing labour shortage problem in several B.C. industries.

Kitchens across B.C. face a shortage of about 15,000 to 20,000 cooks and chefs—equivalent to about one missing for every restaurant in the province, according to BCRFA data.

Over the past five years, the sector has filled more than 5,000 positions through the temporary foreign worker program, which in B.C.’s hospitality sector sets up workers with housing, a mobile phone and links them with their employer.

“It’s not our first choice because it’s expensive to do that,” Tostenson said. “We’d rather hire locally, but the demand is not strong.”

Nisarat Traitrongsat, a chef at Fat Mao Noodles in Vancouver, B.C., came to the city after a successful career in Thailand. The province's hospitality sector is short about one chef or cook for every restaurant. | Stefan Labbé/BIV

Even with the migrant worker program, the local supply of chefs and cooks is falling short. When Tostenson convened a meeting with a few hundred restaurant owners last month, they concluded the industry was at a breaking point.

“We’re going to start seeing restaurants close because they can’t function,” he said.

The B.C. government estimates there will be more than 1.1 million job openings in the province over the next decade. About half of those jobs are expected to be filled by young people starting work; the other half, by immigrants. Recent reduction in federal immigration targets could make shortages in certain sectors—such as health care and construction—even worse, according to the province’s 2024 Labour Market Outlook.

“There’s no surprises we need to bring in workers,” Tostenson said. “In a lot of cases, it’s our only choice.”

“Call the program what you want. But go sector by sector, identify the needs and be open with the public.”