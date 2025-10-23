BC News

Mario Canseco: British Columbians stand by foreign buyer ban, housing taxes in new poll

Foreign buyer ban support

Photo: Chung Chow, BIV. The insolvent Curv project in Vancouver is among the casualties of an industry slowdown, but Research Co. polling shows little appetite among British Columbians to loosen parameters on foreign buyers.

Earlier this month, housing, poverty and homelessness was still regarded as the most important issue facing the province for 30 per cent of British Columbians. It is also a file in which official Opposition Leader John Rustad trails Premier David Eby by 12-points (28 per cent to 40 per cent).

Concerns about housing have been present in British Columbia for more than a decade. The governments headed by John Horgan and Eby have implemented different measures to deal with the challenges.

As time goes by, the level of support for the original set of policies that was brought in to address housing during Horgan’s tenure remains high. At least seven in 10 British Columbians continue to agree with three measures: increasing the foreign buyers tax from 15 per cent to 20 per cent (74 per cent agree, unchanged since February 2024), expanding the foreign buyers tax to areas located outside of Metro Vancouver (73 per cent, up two points) and introducing a “speculation tax” in specific urban areas targeting foreign and domestic homeowners who pay little or no income tax in B.C., and those who own second properties that are not long-term rentals (70 per cent, up one point).

Two-thirds of British Columbians also endorse two other rules: an increase in the property transfer tax from three per cent to five per cent for homes valued at more than $3 million (66 per cent, up four points) and the introduction of a tax of 0.2 per cent on homes valued between $3 million and $4 million, and a tax rate of 0.4 per cent on the portion of a home’s value that exceeds $4 million (also 66 per cent, up four points).

Public support is also high for the policies that were brought in after Eby took over as the provincial head of government in November 2022. At least two-thirds of British Columbians are in favour of building more modular supportive homes in areas where people are experiencing homelessness (73 per cent, down two points), capping rent increases in 2025 at three per cent (70 per cent, up four points) and implementing a three-business-day protection period for financing and home inspections (66 per cent, down three points).

Majorities of British Columbians also endorse four other recent measures: raising the fines for short-term rental hosts who break local municipal bylaws to $3,000 per day per infraction (65 per cent, down four points), removing strata rental restrictions (58 per cent, up six points), ending most strata age restrictions (also 58 per cent, down two points) and banning homeowners from operating a short-term rental business unless it is located on their principal residence and/or on a different unit on their property (56 per cent, down two points).

When Justin Trudeau served as Canada’s prime minister, the federal government banned non-Canadians—with exclusions for international students and temporary residents—from purchasing residential properties in Canada until 2027. In spite of overtures from players in the development sector, the public has not budged on this particular topic. Practically three in four British Columbians (74 per cent, up four points) are in favour of the foreign ownership ban.

Immigration and public safety have entered the conversation as secondary concerns that are affecting our perceptions on housing. Two-thirds of British Columbians (66 per cent, up one point) think the federal government should tie immigration numbers to affordable housing targets and new housing starts. This question finds identical levels of support among adults who voted for the governing B.C. New Democratic Party or the Conservative Party of B.C. a year ago (72 per cent each).

More than three in five British Columbians (62 per cent, unchanged) want municipal governments to immediately dismantle any encampment or "tent city” located within their municipality. This course of action finds the highest level of support in Metro Vancouver (66 per cent) but also sees broad agreement among residents of the Fraser Valley (62 per cent), Vancouver Island (56 per cent), Northern B.C. (53 per cent) and Southern B.C. (50 per cent). Concerns about safety are no longer confined to a couple of blocks in large cities.

There is a ray of hope for British Columbians, with 54 per cent (up 13 points) expecting the actions of the provincial government to be “effective” in making housing more affordable across the province. This result is slightly lower than the highest level of confidence recorded on this question (57 per cent) in June 2020, when the Horgan government was getting massive support on account of its performance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Housing is a decidedly emotional issue. Hundreds of thousands of housing starts are not going to persuade people who have been unable to get into the market that the strategy is working for them on a personal level. In any case, British Columbians continue to show little animosity for the measures that successive governments have brought in, as well as a remarkable level of rejection to the return of foreign ownership.

Mario Canseco is president of Research Co.

Methodology: Results are based on an online survey conducted from October 13 to October 15, 2025, among 802 adults in British Columbia. The data has been statistically weighted according to census figures for age, gender and region in British Columbia. The margin of error—which measures sample variability—is +/- 3.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.