BC News

Flu, COVID-19 vaccine uptake up sharply from last year, ministry says

Photo: .ADRIAN LAM, TIMES COLONIST Pharmacist Alan Hicke gives Health Minister Josie Osborne her flu shot on Wednesday at Pure Pharmacy in James Bay in Victoria.

More people have rolled up their sleeves for both flu and COVID-19 shots in the first week of the province’s fall vaccine campaign than in the same period last year, says B.C. Health Minister Josie Osborne.

Osborne, deputy provincial health officer Dr. Martin Lavoie and and Susie Chant, Parliamentary Secretary for Seniors’ Services and Long-Term Care, kicked off the second week of the campaign on Wednesday with Osborne and Lavoie receiving their vaccinations at Pure Pharmacy in James Bay in Victoria.

British Columbians began receiving notifications to book influenza and COVID-19 vaccine appointments — which can be administered within the same appointment — on Oct. 7, with appointments starting Oct. 14.

As of Oct. 19, 214,741 individuals had received a COVID-19 shot compared to just 157,314 by the end of the first week of the vaccine campaign last year —a bump of more than 36 per cent.

At the same time, 273,178 individuals were vaccinated for influenza, compared to 253,295 by the end of the first week of the vaccine campaign last year — an increase of about eight per cent.

It’s a fraction of the more than two million people who, since Oct. 7, have received invitations through the province’s Get Vaccinated system to book their appointments.

Osborne said getting vaccinated against the flu and COVID-19 is one of the simplest and most effective ways “we can look out for each other,” adding it also helps keep the health-care system from being overwhelmed.

“I’m grateful to everyone who makes that choice, and to the doctors, nurses, and pharmacists who make it possible in communities around B.C.,” she said.

Vaccines are available through health authority clinics, more than 1,200 participating pharmacies and some primary-care providers’ offices, according to the province.

The province said it has secured 1.94 million doses of the 2025-26 influenza vaccine as well as 1.4 million doses of the updated COVID-19 vaccines — Moderna Spikevax LP.8.1 and Pfizer Comirnaty — approved by Health Canada, adding that vaccine supply this year is based on uptake in previous seasons.

The respiratory virus season typically starts in mid-to-late fall.

Lavoie said immunization continues to be the best protection against severe disease, complications and hospitalization. Other protective measures include staying home when sick, covering one’s mouth for coughs and sneezes, and frequently cleaning hands.

Lavoie advised people six months and older to get immunized with the updated influenza vaccine so they are protected against severe illnesses.

For COVID-19, the province is strongly recommending immunization for people who provide essential community and health-care services and those with the highest risk of severe illness and complications.

Those at higher risk from influenza or COVID-19 include people over age 65, pregnant individuals, people in long-term care, Indigenous peoples, those with chronic conditions and those working in essential community services such as health-care workers.

Lavoie said getting vaccinated is also a way for people to protect the more vulnerable people in their communities.

He added that a lot of misinformation and disinformation about vaccines is circulating, and advised people to get their immunization information from reputable sources.

Victoria physician Dr. Wayne Ghesquiere, who specializes in infectious diseases, said COVID “is not what it was five years ago,” when otherwise healthy people were so severely ill that some ended up on ventilators or died.

“It’s not like that anymore, but it can cause other complications,” he said.

Ghesquiere said he wouldn’t be too concerned if a healthy person in their 20s, 30s or 40s didn’t want to get the COVID shot, but he strongly advises the vaccine for those at risk of severe outcomes — the elderly and frail, people with lung disease or smokers, patients with heart disease, people with blood disorders and blood cancers, people with compromised immune systems, transplant patients or those undergoing chemotherapy, and “everybody with diabetes.”

Getting the vaccine is also a good idea for anyone who is about to travel or who needs to be well for a large gathering or special occasion, he said.

“And finally, of course, health-care workers should be vaccinated,” said Ghesquiere, adding that if eight nurses are scheduled to staff a hospital ward and two call in sick, the health-care system can be compromised.

Ghesquiere said he recently saw a relatively young patient who suffered a blood clot shortly after a bout of COVID, which increases the potential for clots anywhere in the body — brain, lungs and heart.

He also noted that for some, COVID causes severe systemic inflammation, which can lead to an increased risk of clots, strokes, heart events and pneumonia.

Ghesquiere said he’s saddened to see how in the United States, controversy about COVID vaccination has had a “spillover effect” in reducing uptake of other vaccinations, including for flu, measles, mumps and rubella, shingles and even the commonly sexually transmitted human papillomavirus (HPV), which can lead to cervical cancer.

“For crying out loud, that’s a vaccine that prevents cancer, one of the most common cancers in women,” he said.

Ghesquiere said people should not only consider getting their COVID and flu shots when they are invited to do so, but ensure they’re up to date with other vaccines that allow us to “live longer and stronger.”

Vaccines are free of charge to everyone six months of age and older.

Anyone not yet registered in the Get Vaccinated system can register online or by calling 1 833-838-2323 toll free.

To learn more flu and COVID-19 vaccination, go to https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/health/managing-your-health/immunizations.