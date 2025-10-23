BC News

Strong winds, heavy rain and high river levels predicted for coastal and central B.C.

B.C.'s coast to get soaked

Photo: The Canadian Press People are silhouetted as they use umbrellas to shield themselves from the rain on the boardwalk overlooking the Steveston Fisherman's Wharf, in Richmond, B.C., on Monday, July 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Heavy rain and strong winds are forecast for much of coastal and central British Columbia this week, setting off cautions about high river levels in those regions.

The province's Ministry of Emergency Management warns that a series of storms is expected to hit coastal areas starting Thursday and residents should be prepared for possible power outages and localized flooding.

Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for the central and northern coast, including northern Vancouver Island and Haida Gwaii, along with a large area of the central Interior, with gusts at speeds ranging from 90 to 110 kilometres per hour.

Rainfall warnings are also in effect for the central and northern coast as well as inland northern areas with as much as 80 to 100 millimetres of rain expected.

The drenching weather has prompted flood watch bulletins for the northern and central coast, including the Skeena River and its tributaries, with B.C.'s River Forecast Centre saying heavy rain could cause rivers to spill over their banks.

The centre says the incoming storm system is expected to slide south on Friday, prompting a high streamflow advisory for the south coast, including southern Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast, the Lower Mainland and Sea to Sky region.