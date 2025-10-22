BC News

Construction investment rises in B.C. despite tariff uncertainty, says report

Construction investment up

Photo: Rob Kruyt, BIV A building site in Burnaby's Metrotown district pictured on Aug. 26, 2025.

B.C.’s construction market gained ground in the second quarter of this year, even as tariffs continue to limit new project starts, according to a new report.

Construction investment rose 6.7 per cent compared with the previous quarter, said an October report by Turner & Townsend Inc., a global construction project management and cost consultancy firm.

There was growth in residential investment (9.3 per cent), multiple-dwelling buildings (11.9 per cent), single-dwelling buildings (3.9 per cent), institutional and governmental (4.0 per cent), commercial (1.4 per cent) and non-residential (0.9 per cent), the report said, citing Statistics Canada data.

Industrial, on the other hand, saw a quarterly decline of 9.7 per cent.

“From an industrial perspective, things seem to have slowed down in part because of tariff uncertainty. We’ve seen some clients have decided to hold off on projects, [and] some have decided to invest down south as opposed to Canada and B.C.,” said Jean-Philippe Picard, Vancouver-based managing director with Turner & Townsend.

“However, there is … cautious optimism around more of a homegrown solution, with manufacturers looking for ways to get around tariffs and leveraging assets in Canada and in B.C.”

Supply-chain disruptions and delays can be mitigated with strategic thinking, he said.

“Say, for example, you have some lights or mechanical systems that you’re expecting for a building and you’re now told that it’s going to take six months to get the product on site. That obviously has repercussions on projects,” Picard said.

“We are now seeing clients go ahead and pre-purchase some of this equipment to make sure that the items do arrive in time on site. In some cases, they find the ability to store them, should the equipment arrive before they need it.”

The office segment is being bolstered by return-to-office mandates, which are “definitely trickling in” to Vancouver from back east, he said.

“We don’t anticipate any new office towers being built or getting completed for quite some time, which is putting pressure on the existing inventory” in the form of high lease rates for top-tier buildings, he said.

Construction investment by the public sector, meanwhile, is focused on infrastructure, health care and education, he said.

Residential, despite its 9.3-per-cent quarterly growth, may be at a crossroads. The uptick was due to projects that have already been approved and are underway, Picard said.

“We don’t see that as being a sustainable growth. We know that there are quite a number of projects that have been put on hold. The proformas and the financials around residential development at the moment are difficult to pencil out,” he said, using an industry term for financial viability.

Interest rate reductions are having a muted impact, Picard said.

“They might be moving the needle on projects or with clients that were on the fence, but the biggest contributor to costs are municipal costs, construction costs obviously, as well as land costs, which have historically caused projects to stall,” he said.

B.C.’s construction sector is seeing competitive tendering, with five to seven bidders per project typical across sectors, including new entrants from Alberta, the Turner & Townsend report said. The firm expects bid prices to grow 1.5 to 2.5 per cent this year, and three to four per cent next year as confidence improves and delayed projects move forward.

Cost managers have their work cut out for them as the sector deals with wage growth, labour shortages and tariff turmoil.

“It’s all about being proactive,” said Picard. “The more proactive [clients] can be, the greater the odds of their projects being a success. It’s when you start to be reactive, that’s when you get in trouble.”