Officials warn against misinformation as B.C. rolls out influenza, COVID-19 vaccines

Photo: The Canadian Press People walk by a sign for flu shots, in Toronto, on Jan. 9, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

British Columbia's health minister says she is concerned about a "growing amount of misinformation and disinformation" related to vaccines as the province rolls out its campaign for the respiratory illness season.

Josie Osborne says much of the false and misleading information is coming from outside Canada, particularly the United States.

She told a news conference on Wednesday that false claims about vaccines undermine confidence in proven public health measures in B.C., where officials base their decisions on strong scientific evidence and expert medical advice.

Osborne says the false information ranges from "just a simple misunderstanding" to purposeful campaigns aimed at undermining public health.

B.C. has secured 1.94 million doses of this year's flu vaccine and 1.4 million shots of updated COVID-19 vaccines, while more than two million people in the province have received invitations to book their vaccinations.

Dr. Martin Lavoie, deputy provincial health officer, says those propagating false information often appeal to people's emotions and stir up fear about vaccines that are confirmed to be safe and effective in reducing the likelihood of severe illness.

Canada has a "stringent" process to determine vaccine safety, he adds.

Osborne says getting vaccinated is an "act of care and it is an act of community" that protects people and eases pressures on the health-care system.

"This is about protecting ourselves, but also the people that we love around us."

Lavoie says the respiratory season is just starting in B.C., and while some people are contracting common colds, more severe illness is inevitable.

"We can make a difference by, one, getting vaccinated, but also by taking other measures," he says, including staying home and isolating during illness.

Almost 275,000 people had received the influenza vaccine as of last Sunday, while nearly 215,000 had been immunized against COVID-19.

Lavoie says those at highest risk of respiratory illness include older adults and residents of long-term care facilities as well as pregnant people and infants.

Vaccines are free and available for anyone six months and older, Osborne says, adding shots are being delivered directly to long-term care homes.

The minister says the ongoing strike among B.C. public service workers, including certain health workers, has not affected the rollout of vaccines so far.