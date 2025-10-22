BC News

B.C. AI wildfire detection firm scores $14M funding boost

Photo: SenseNet website Vancouver-based SenseNet operates an AI-powered network of cameras, satellites and gas sensors to detect wildfires before it's even visible.

A Vancouver-based company using AI to detect wildfires has raised $14 million in Series A funding.

SenseNet, which operates a network of cameras, satellites and gas sensors, announced Wednesday that the funding will help it expand in the U.S., a major market for wildfire prevention.

“This funding allows us to continue building the most comprehensive wildfire intelligence network in the world,” said Hamed Noori, founder and CEO of SenseNet, in a Wednesday statement.

“With wildfires intensifying across the globe, our mission is clear: detect and help stop fires before they become catastrophic.”

SenseNet’s gas sensors can detect fire-specific gases in the smouldering phase, hours before smoke or flames appear, according to the company.

Its AI cameras can monitor 24-7 with 360-degree coverage up to a 80-kilometre range, automatically zooming to verify plumes, while satellite data provides wide-area coverage.

All information feeds into an AI-based incident-management platform that sends alerts, maps perimeters and hot spots, and forecasts fire spread to users.

SenseNet said it has more than 100 partnerships in Canada and globally, including with the City of Vernon’s fire department, helping protect close to 53 million hectares of forest.

The Series A round was led by Stormbreaker, with participation from Thin Line Capital, Fusion Fund, Plaza Ventures, FOLD36 Capital and B Current Impact Investment.

With this latest round, SenseNet’s total funding now exceeds $15 million.