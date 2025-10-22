BC News

B.C. businesses target China market expansion amid U.S. tariff uncertainty

Photo: Chung Chow, BIV. B.C. companies eye China’s vast consumer market as U.S. tariffs rise, but experts warn politics could complicate long-term trade ties.

More B.C. companies are looking to expand into the Chinese market amid U.S. tariff hikes and slow economic growth at home.

Nearly 50 companies from B.C. will travel to Shanghai in November to attend the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE)—a record number, according to the Chinese Consulate General in Vancouver.

B.C. participants, including well-known brands such as Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) and Avalon Dairy Ltd., represent nearly half of all Canadian exhibitors and span sectors including health and nutrition products, medical equipment, diary and food products, and apparel.

“The U.S. is our major market, but we have held off shipping all our orders there because of Trump’s tariff increases. It’s too unstable now,” said Ron Lin, founder and president of Dr. Bee Honeyland, a Pitt Meadows-based producer of honeybee products.

“China is welcoming us to enter [through the expo] and providing supporting services such as banking and airlines deals. But the U.S. is blocking us, sending a message of ‘don’t come.’”

As of Aug. 1, U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods rose from 25 per cent to 35 per cent.

Dr. Bee first attended the CIIE last year and identified three priority products for the Chinese market, according to Lin. The company is bringing more new products this year to test the waters.

“We are confident about the potential of the Chinese market and believe it could surpass the U.S. market in the long term given its large population,” said Lin.

Lenny Li, president of international marketing of Richmond-based Sunnylife Health Enterprises and president of Chinese Enterprises Society of Canada (CCEC), said his company’s U.S. market has shrunk slightly due of tariffs.

“We will put more emphasis on China and Asia,” said Li.

Ron Lin, founder and president of Dr. Bee, said the company has paused shipments to the U.S. due to tariff increases and is exploring expansion into China. Daisy Xiong, BIV

Shipping to China faster than to Alberta

As Canada’s Asia Pacific gateway, B.C. offers exporters unique logistical advantages to China, said Russ Rimmer, CEO of Burnaby-based Avalon Dairy, which will attend the CIIE for the fifth time.

“We can get to Shanghai in 24 hours [but] we can’t get into Alberta in 24 hours,” said Rimmer, adding that Avalon is starting small and shipping four to five pallets of diary products to China every month.

Avalon is less affected by tariffs since dairy trade between Canada and the U.S. is highly regulated and limited under the U.S.-Canada Dairy Trade Agreement. However, the company faces other challenges.

“The Canadian market is quite stagnant. There’s not a lot of growth and inflation is driving up prices,” said Rimmer.

China still offers significant growth opportunities for businesses such as Avalon despite slowing GDP growth, he added. China’s GDP reached US$18.74 trillion last year, growing five per cent year-over-year, down from the roughly nine per cent average annual growth since the 1970s.

“We can’t really move our products too far into Eastern Canada because it takes so long to get there, whereas China is a perfect opportunity for us, and the trade barriers don’t exist as they do in the U.S.”

Strong interest despite political uncertainties

Canada-China relations have cooled considerably following the arrest of Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver in 2018. China responded by detaining two Canadians and instigating trade retaliations.

In 2022, Ottawa launched an Indo-Pacific Strategy which describes China as “an increasingly disruptive global power,” aiming in part to reduce Canadian businesses’ reliance on China.

B.C. followed with its Trade Diversification Strategy in 2023.

There remains the risk of geopolitical frictions that could disrupt supply chain integration between the two countries, said Werner Antweiler, associate professor and chair in international trade policy at the University of British Columbia, in an August interview with BIV.

“China and Canada appear to be on rather different geopolitical trajectories,” he said. “B.C. companies will continue to focus on profitable export markets abroad, but also [need to be] cognizant of market risks and political risks.”

Despite political shifts, there is still strong interest in the Chinese market among CCEC members, according to Li.

“Businesspeople are adaptable,” he said. “Companies adjust strategies based on each country’s policies. If one door closes, another opens; when difficulties arise in one market, they shift to another,” he said.

Zhi Zeng, deputy consul general of China in Vancouver, said China welcomes deeper collaborations with Canada.

“China and Canada are highly complementary in terms of economic structure or resources, so there are a hundred reasons to develop strong economic and trade relations between us.”