Virtual ER support at four Interior Health hospitals

Photo: Castanet FILE - A tele-health cart is set up inside an Interior Health clinic in Kamloops.

Emergency rooms in four Interior Health hospitals that have struggled with overnight staffing could see some virtual support.

Community hospitals in Clearwater, Nakusp, Lillooet, and Princeton, are consulting community partners about the implementation of overnight emergency care supported through a mix of virtual and on-site staffing, with the aim to offer more consistent access by reducing unplanned service interruptions.

“Virtual support has proven its value across many areas of health care, and integrating it with local emergency teams will give people in these four communities stronger, more connected care,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Health, in a media release.

“It’s a forward-looking approach that strengthens rural emergency services and ensures patients receive timely, high-quality care.”

The four community hospital sites are similar in size with low overnight patient volumes, which would allow physicians to share responsibilities—ultimately helping maintain access to care, promote physician wellness and improve staff retention.

Sylvia Weir, IH president and CEO said the health authority is taking the time to engage with physicians, staff and community partners to understand what might work.

"By listening and consulting from the ground up, we hope to shape a model that communities can trust and where front-line teams feel supported," Weir said.

Virtual care is not new in rural emergency departments in B.C.

The Virtual Emergency Room Rural assistance model has been used to augment in-person services across the province, keeping overnight care accessible for patients and relieving the workload on local physicians. This emergency care pilot project aims to build on this model by bringing it in-house to enable wider use and timelier coordination.

IH has also used virtual care to successfully support in-patient care at Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake.

IH is committed to keeping medical staff, clinical health staff, community partners and the public informed throughout the development of this initiative.