Remote strike: How BC government workers take the picket online

On the virtual picket lines

Photo: Contributed Tiffany Prince, a member of the BC General Employees’ Union, has been doing online advocacy instead of attending a picket line in person.

Every day, Tiffany Prince boots up her computer, opens up Zoom and joins the BC General Employees’ Union strike.

A communications officer who works remotely in Chilliwack, B.C., Prince lives far enough away from a physical picket line that her union has asked to take the picket online.

Prince helps the provincial government communicate with Indigenous communities about environmental emergencies.

Now, Prince has pivoted to communicating the union’s message to the government and public. She is one of the approximately 1,000 BC General Employees’ Union employees taking strike action online.

Instead of carrying the BCGEU’s signature yellow and blue picket signs, Prince has been reaching out to editors at newspapers, broadcasters and other journalism outlets — including The Tyee.

Other remote employees have been fact checking provincial government communications about the strike, spearheading social media campaigns and writing letters to MLAs.

They join more than 25,000 striking public service workers asking the provincial government for an 8.4 per cent wage increase over two years. That’s more than double the raise the government is offering: a 3.5 per cent increase over two years.

Prince was one of the first 2,000 BCGEU workers to walk off the job Sept. 2. In the seven weeks since, the union ramped up strike action incrementally, bringing thousands more workers to picket lines.

Workers currently on the picket line include employees at adult corrections sites, the Royal BC Museum and Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement.

“As this has slogged on, it’s been really impactful, not only financially, but emotionally and mentally,” Prince said. “It’s really hard when all you want to do is serve the public. We get into these roles to make a difference.”

The labour action has backlogged courts and shut down liquor and cannabis distribution. On Friday, seven weeks since core government workers first walked off the job, the union announced it’s heading into non-binding mediation with the government.

But BCGEU president Paul Finch said members will stay on strike to keep up pressure on the province.

“They do not take the decision to strike lightly, but they cannot afford to keep falling behind financially,” Finch said in a press release Friday. “Our goal remains clear as we enter mediation.”

The striking workers are part of a bargaining unit representing about 34,000 public service workers, including corrections service staff, court clerks and wildland firefighters. Essential service providers remain at work.

Finch says the government’s offer of a 3.5 per cent general wage increase over two years does not keep up with the rising cost of living.

B.C. Ministry of Finance spokesperson Shantel Esplen said in an email that the government will not comment “out of respect for the mediation process.”

Prince said stopping her normal work to go on strike was extremely difficult.

“It’s just been such a challenge to walk away from some of these communities and projects just in the middle of work that I was excited to be doing,” she said.

While the majority of striking workers are asked to report to nearby picket lines for four hours a day, workers far away from picket lines or with accessibility needs are spending that time finding ways to help remotely.

Finch declined to specify the exact distance workers needed to be from a picket line to qualify for remote picketing.

According to Prince, that remote work could include creating infographics, doing research or brainstorming ways to keep morale high.

“The virtual picket line has been really instrumental in a lot of behind-the-scenes work for the strike,” she said.

‘People are really starting to struggle’

Seven weeks in, the strike has started to take its toll on workers.

“It feels like it’s definitely been dragging on, and it’s been very discouraging that it feels like the employer has not made a significant effort to really negotiate with our union,” Prince said.

Strike pay is $650 per week or 70 per cent of salary, whichever is less. At $16.25 per hour for a 40-hour workweek, that’s less than minimum wage.

“People are really starting to struggle financially; it’s hard out there,” she said. “I’m very fortunate that I have a lot of support behind me at this time, because I know there’s a lot of people who don’t and who are really stressed out.”

At current levels, the strike is costing the union approximately $16 million per week.

“It’s been a long haul,” Finch told The Tyee. “However, members are very resilient. They’re still standing strong for a fair deal.”

The provincial government is scheduled to negotiate contracts for more than 452,000 B.C. public sector workers this year, including the Hospital Employees’ Union, BC Teachers’ Federation and BC Nurses’ Union.

The province has offered several of these unions — including the Hospital Employees’ Union and the Canadian Union of Public Employees — the same wage increase of about 3.5 per cent over two years.

But so far, only the Professional Employees Association, which includes highway engineers, geoscientists and mining inspectors, has joined the BCGEU on picket lines asking for a wage increase.

Finch said the province hasn’t shown any sign of budging.

The two sides are expected to head into mediation as soon as possible. Mediation is not binding, and members will get to vote on any resulting tentative agreement. Mediators Vince Ready and Amanda Rogers will lead the process.

