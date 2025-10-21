BC News

Lambo driver allegedly caught going 165 km/h, without winter tires

Photo: BC RCMP A Lamborghini driver was allegedly speeding without winter tires.

Speeding is bad enough, but doing so without winter tires is even worse.

It's a costly lesson that a North Vancouver man learned the hard way Oct .13, at 1:55 p.m., on Highway No. 99 when his Lamborghini was allegedly clocked at 165 kilometres an hour in an 80 km/h zone.

“Excessive speed is dangerous any time, but in winter conditions, roadways can get unexpectedly icy even when the air temperature is above zero,” Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol said.

“You are legally required to have winter tires, which have better tread and compounds that grip the road even in cold temperatures.”

From Oct. 1 to at least March 31, drivers are required to have winter tires on most BC highways, yet a Lamborghini driver failed to get the memo and when he was caught.

A 34-year-old North Vancouver man, faced expensive consequences for disobeying the winter driving requirements:

Fail to obey traffic control device (requirement for winter tires on Highway No. 99), section 125 of the BC Motor Vehicle Act (MVA), for a fine of $121; fail to display front licence plate, section 3.011 of the BC Motor Vehicle Regulations ($109); excessive speed (in excess of 60 km/h), section 148(1) of the BC MVA ($483); the cost of a seven-day impound and a tow truck; and at least three years of high-risk driver premiums and escalating insurance that will bring the total costs to at least $2,500.

A winter tire must have at least 3.5 mm of tread depth and feature the letters M and S (mud and snow) or the three-peaked snowflake symbol.

Studded tires are permitted, but only from Oct. 1 to April 30 and the studs should not protrude more than two millimetres.