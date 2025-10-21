BC News

Man runs length of Island to push the limits of chronic condition

Photo: .SUBMITTED Ty Clayton is running from Port Hardy to Victoria in 12 days as a test run for his real challenge: running from Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T. to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico.

Ty Clayton has something to prove.

The 33-year-old from Sechelt lives with a degenerative disease that slowly fuses his spine and causes such severe pain that at times, he has had to use his arms to lift his head off his pillow, because his neck couldn’t do it.

Clayton was diagnosed at 23 with ankylosing spondylitis, a type of arthritis characterized by long-term inflammation of the joints in the spine. It can also affect joints in the hips, knees and shoulders.

“What I was told by doctors and a lot of professionals was be really careful with your body. Maybe get a desk job. Do all these things that really treat your body delicately, which made me spiral for years,” he said.

Following that advice, his condition kept deteriorating, until one day he decided to exercise through the pain.

“I was desperate to get better,” Clayton said.

After a few years, he noticed his symptoms had become more manageable.

During his lowest point, Clayton had made a list of things he wanted to do in life: have a job and a home and get married.

They were mostly generic goals, but he put one big dream on the list.

“The big one was, if I can figure out a way to manage this condition, I would do something really, really big and try to show others that you can overcome this,” he said. “Because that’s always what I wanted. It’s always what I looked for, and the world never really provided it.”

So, he set his sights on running from the shores of the Arctic Ocean in Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T., to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico, a roughly 7,500-kilometre journey.

As a test run, Clayton is currently running the length of Vancouver Island, from Port Hardy to Victoria.

He’s expecting to finish the 500-kilometre run on Thursday after running a marathon each day.

He’s fundraising for Arthritis Research Canada, with the goal of raising $50,000.

After completing his seventh consecutive marathon — just a few months after he took up running in January — Clayton said Sunday that his body is tender and painful, but overall he’s feeling good.

He’s learned he’s tougher than he thought.

But Clayton said his condition has primed him for the challenge, because he’s used to being in pain.

“I attribute the fact that I can manage all of this pain to all the pain that I’ve experienced for the past 20 years, because I’ve basically been in pain every single day,” he said.

Clayton is hoping to give others with ankylosing spondylitis hope for their future.

“Having a condition like this, the whole context is essentially that it’s degenerative and that your future is scary because the pain that you’re in now is only going to get worse, or your body’s only going to get worse,” he said.

He also wants to shine a light on the invisible suffering of those with arthritic conditions. He has often felt he’s not taken seriously when he talks about his pain, and after connecting with others who have the condition, he knows that’s a common experience.

He’s hoping after he runs across a continent, people will have no choice but to take him seriously.

Clayton plans to finish his Island run at the Mile Zero Monument on Thursday around 5 p.m.

To donate, visit arthritisresearch.ca and search for “a run to make arthritis famous.”