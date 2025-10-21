BC News

Prominent totem pole returning to family after nearly 60 years due to deterioration

Totem pole on the move

Photo: The Canadian Press A gigantic Canadian flag hangs over the ceremonial entrance at the legislature as people walk about in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, March 7, 2025. The Greater Vancouver Harbour Authority says the Kwakiutl Bear Pole pole that has stood between the ocean and British Columbia's Parliament buildings since 1966 will be returned to the family of the artist due to its deterioration. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

The Greater Vancouver Harbour Authority says a carved cedar totem pole that has stood between the ocean and British Columbia's Parliament buildings since 1966 will be returned to the family of the artist due to its deterioration.

A statement from the authority says the Kwakiutl Bear Pole carved by Kwakwaka'wakw artist Henry Hunt was repaired and repainted in 2014, but further deterioration has prompted its move to Fort Rupert on the northern coast of Vancouver Island.

It says the pole will rest at the home of Hunt's son.

His son, Stan Hunt, says it was "amazing to think about how many people from around the world have learned about First Nations' art and culture through this totem pole."

The pole has stood at the corner of Belleville and Government streets, and is one of 19 commissioned to be placed at prominent locations as part of a project commemorating the 1866 union of Vancouver Island and B.C. mainland.

The harbour authority says totem poles are living artworks with a natural life cycle of about 50 years and, traditionally, they are returned to the earth.

"Because the Hunt pole is located on a busy sidewalk, it will instead be brought home to the Hunt family for its next chapter," the statement says.

The harbour authority says a cedar planter will be installed in place of the pole while it consults with the Songhees and Esquimalt First Nations on new artwork.