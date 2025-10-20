BC News

Video shows blast at Hope, B.C. EV-charging station

Driver scraped in EV blast

The results of an investigation into an explosion at an EV-charging station in Hope, B.C. have blamed both the charger unit and an after-market adapter for the blast.

In a recently published report from Technical Safety B.C., an August 2024 video shows a man being knocked to the ground in a fiery explosion as he fuelled his vehicle.

“While charging a Tesla EV at a non-Tesla commercial electric vehicle charger, a short circuit between the charging cable of the charger and an after-market charging adapter resulted in an arc-flash,” the report reads.

To charge a Tesla vehicle at a non-Tesla charging station, an adapter is needed to connect the charging plugs into the Tesla port.

Telsa makes adapters available to allow for the charging of their vehicles at charging stations with non-Tesla charging connections. But the company has a policy that only allows the use of their own adapters and prohibits the use any other device that plugs in between a vehicle and the charging cable such as third-party adapters, extension cords, and breakaway devices, the report reads.

The company has warned that third parties that claim “compatibility are dangerous and therefore remain prohibited.”

The driver of the vehicle may have only had minor injuries but the car incurred significantly scorching at the charging point. The adapter was “blown in half, significantly melted and damaged.”

The product was sold to the customer by A2Z EV approximately two years prior to the incident.

"The adapter did not have an approved certification mark for Canada and was not an adapter approved for use by Tesla or most charging networks," said the report.

The vehicle owner said he had used the adapter about 50 times without issue before the explosion.

"They plugged in the charger to the car with the adapter and initiated the charger from their phone," the owner of the vehicle told inspectors. "As they were walking away from the charging port, they saw a bright flash and heard a loud bang and were knocked to the ground."

The adapter manufacturer provided a technical explanation for the explosion but said the factory in China tests each device to "available standards." At the time there was no Canadian standard for EV charging adapters.

The charger manufacturer, meanwhile, said the adapter failed "likely due to some type of mechanical creepage between the internal busbars leading to a short."

The investigation also found that the charger itself had multiple "low resistance" errors prior to the arc flash, but no recent errors that would have required on-site service.

The conclusion of the investigation cited both the after-market adapter and charger itself as the cause of the explosion.

"A short circuit in a battery module occurred in the charger resulting in abnormal voltage being sent through the charger adapter. Subsequently the charger adapter experienced an internal arc fault and explosion which damaged the adapter and vehicle," said the report.

with files from Colin Dacre