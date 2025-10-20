BC News

RCMP investigate Sooke shooting that left dog dead

Two dogs shot, one dead

Photo: DARREN STONE, TIMES COLONIST Sooke RCMP are asking anyone who may have seen something and has yet to speak with police to call the detachment immediately.

Sooke RCMP are investigating a weekend shooting that left one dog dead and another severely injured.

The shootings occurred just before noon Sunday in the 2500-block of Farmer Drive.

In video provided to police, shots are heard in the area at 11:46 a.m., followed by one of the two dogs collapsing on a driveway.

“Sadly, one of the two dogs died while the other was taken to a local vet for immediate treatment,” RCMP said in a statement Monday.

RCMP have seized the dog and a necropsy is planned in coming days.

Efforts are ongoing to determine any suspects, an RCMP statement said.

Staff Sgt. Greg Willcocks of Sooke RCMP urged anyone who may have seen something and has yet to speak with police to call the detachment immediately.

“At the outset, these set of circumstances seem very concerning and we will continue to seek clarity on why this happened and whether it was criminal in nature,” Willcocks said.

Anyone with any information, CCTV or dash-cam video related to the incident can call Sooke RCMP at 250-642-5241.