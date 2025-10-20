BC News

British Columbia proposes new power rules for AI, data centres

Photo: The Canadian Press Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions, Adrian Dix speaks during a press conference in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, July 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

British Columbia's government is proposing changes to its energy rules that would force companies from certain industries to fight for access to a set amount of power.

Rather than the current first-come, first-service structure, the government says the new policy would prioritize natural resource and manufacturing projects, while artificial intelligence, data centres and hydrogen-for-export projects would have to bid for their power.

The changes tabled by Energy Minister Adrian Dix would also make the current ban on cryptocurrency connections permanent.

The competitive process for AI and data centres is expected to be launched in January with 300 megawatts of power for AI and 100 megawatts for data centres available every two years.

The legislative changes would also enable the expedited construction of the North Coast Transmission Line, which has an updated price tag of $6 billion for the first two phases.

Construction of the line 450-kilometre line between Prince George and Terrace is expected to start next year.